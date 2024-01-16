MSPs to vote on Bill which could bring in visitor levies in Scotland

Plans to give local authorities new powers to charge a levy on overnight stays are to be voted on at Holyrood.

MSPs will debate and vote on the general principles of legislation empowering councils to introduce a visitor levy.

If passed by the Scottish Parliament, the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill would allow local authorities to introduce a charge on overnight visitor stays, with the cash raised to be used to benefit tourists.

The legislation proposes the new levy would be a percentage of visitors’ accommodation costs, and would apply to those staying in hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, self-catering accommodation, campsites and caravan parks.

Wild campers and people in motorhomes and camper vans who pitch elsewhere would not be covered.

The Scottish Government agreed to bring forward the legislation as part of a budget deal agreed with the Greens in 2019, but the Bill was delayed by the Covid pandemic.

Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer said the Bill showed the impact his party could have.

Green MSP Ross Greer (Jane Barlow/PA)

The West of Scotland MSP said: “Scotland is incredibly fortunate to be such an attractive tourist destination, but this puts a huge strain on local services, ranging from public toilets to bin collections.

“Tourists obviously don’t pay council tax, so a small levy on their overnight stays is a fair way to ensure that local residents aren’t left picking up the bill.

“Visitor levies are already common across Europe and beyond, including in top destinations like Paris and Barcelona. It is a small charge that will make a big difference here in Scotland.

“This is just one of the steps Scottish Greens are taking in government to give more powers to local communities, alongside the ability to double council tax on holiday homes and the upcoming cruise ship levy.”