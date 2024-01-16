List of general election top target seats, by party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
List of general election top target seats, by party

By Press Association
Boundary changes mean some of the top target seats at the next election are being contested for the first time (Danny Lawson/PA)
Boundary changes mean some of the top target seats at the next election are being contested for the first time (Danny Lawson/PA)

Here is a list of the top target seats for the main political parties at the next general election.

The election is being held using new constituency boundaries, which means the results cannot be compared directly with what happened at the last general election in 2019.

In order to measure how well the parties do at the next election, and to determine which seats they need to win to form a government, a set of notional results for the 2019 election has been calculated to show what would have happened if that contest had taken place using the new boundaries.

These notional results have been compiled by Professors Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher of the University of Plymouth, on behalf of the PA news agency, the BBC, ITN and Sky News.

The lists of target seats are based on the size of the swing needed to gain the seat based on the notional outcome in 2019.

The top 50 targets have been listed for Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats, with the top 10 for other parties (top nine for the SNP, as they can only make a maximum of nine gains).

The lists are ranked according to the size of the swing to gain, starting with the smallest.

In each case, the name of the constituency is followed (in brackets) by the notional 2019 winner of the seat, then by the size of the swing needed to gain, in percentage points.

Where appropriate, the swing takes account of the need to overtake the second placed party.

– Labour targets

1 Burnley (Con) 0.13 percentage points
2 Leigh & Atherton (Con) 0.33
3 High Peak (Con) 0.54
4 Bangor Aberconwy (Con) 0.77
5 Wolverhampton West (Con) 0.92
6 Bury South (Con) 0.94
7 Bury North (Con) 1.20
8 Bolton North East (Con) 1.28
9 Watford (Con) 1.35
10 Chingford & Woodford Green (Con) 1.47
11 Wycombe (Con) 1.59
12 Birmingham Northfield (Con) 1.69
13 Leeds North West (Con) 1.80
14 Stroud (Con) 2.03
15 Keighley & Ilkley (Con) 2.11
16 Stoke-on-Trent Central (Con) 2.11
17 Whitehaven & Workington (Con) 2.17
18 Lothian East (SNP) 2.17
19 Gedling (Con) 2.22
20 Walsall & Bloxwich (Con) 2.40
21 Peterborough (Con) 2.47
22 Vale of Glamorgan (Con) 2.57
23 West Bromwich (Con) 2.60
24 Cheshire Mid (Con) 2.66
25 Wakefield & Rothwell (Con) 2.67
26 Ynys Mon (Con) 2.69
27 Derby North (Con) 2.70
28 Bridgend (Con) 2.73
29 Clwyd North (Con) 2.76
30 Lancaster & Wyre (Con) 3.05
31 Hastings & Rye (Con) 3.36
32 Eltham & Chislehurst (Con) 3.37
33 Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy (SNP) 3.41
34 Lincoln (Con) 3.47
35 Hyndburn (Con) 3.48
36 Broxtowe (Con) 3.58
37 Chipping Barnet (Con) 3.60
38 Northampton North (Con) 3.85
39 Newton Aycliffe & Spennymoor (Con) 3.93
40 Hendon (Con) 4.01
41 Truro & Falmouth (Con) 4.04
42 Wrexham (Con) 4.18
43 Hull West & Haltemprice (Con) 4.35
44 Blackpool South (Con) 4.36
45 Calder Valley (Con) 4.52
46 Milton Keynes Central (Con) 4.70
47 Southampton Itchen (Con) 4.74
48 Clwyd East (Con) 5.00
49 Glasgow North East (SNP) 5.01
50 Darlington (Con) 5.36

(PA Graphics)

– Conservative targets

1 Warrington South (Lab) 0.06 percentage points
2 Coventry North West (Lab) 0.22
3 Kensington & Bayswater (Lab) 0.36
4 Alyn & Deeside (Lab) 0.39
5 Wirral West (Lab) 0.41
6 Beckenham & Penge (Lab) 0.52
7 Heywood & Middleton North (Lab) 0.80
8 Dagenham & Rainham (Lab) 0.80
9 Coventry South (Lab) 0.86
10 Warwick & Leamington (Lab) 1.12
11 Bedford (Lab) 1.19
12 Pontefract, Castleford & Knottingley (Lab) 1.31
13 Doncaster Central (Lab) 1.38
14 Ceredigion Preseli (Plaid Cymru) 1.40
15 Rawmarsh & Conisbrough (Lab) 1.55
16 Chesterfield (Lab) 1.61
17 Oldham East & Saddleworth (Lab) 1.62
18 Warrington North (Lab) 1.63
19 Canterbury (Lab) 1.89
20 Halifax (Lab) 1.99
21 Newport West & Islwyn (Lab) 2.06
22 Perth & Kinross-shire (SNP) 2.09
23 Cramlington & Killingworth (Lab) 2.24
24 Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock (SNP) 2.50
25 Moray West, Nairn & Strathspey (SNP) 2.58
26 Doncaster North (Lab) 2.58
27 Nottingham North & Kimberley (Lab) 2.89
28 Gower (Lab) 2.93
29 Leeds East (Lab) 3.06
30 Leeds West & Pudsey (Lab) 3.09
31 Wolverhampton South East (Lab) 3.10
32 Tynemouth (Lab) 3.26
33 Bradford South (Lab) 3.34
34 Croydon East (Lab) 3.37
35 Sunderland Central (Lab) 3.41
36 Stalybridge & Hyde (Lab) 3.48
37 Lothian East (SNP) 3.66
38 Hull East (Lab) 3.67
39 Houghton & Sunderland South (Lab) 3.73
40 Rotherham (Lab) 3.79
41 Putney (Lab) 3.98
42 Birmingham Erdington (Lab) 3.98
43 Worsley & Eccles (Lab) 4.00
44 Normanton & Hemsworth (Lab) 4.06
45 Llanelli (Lab) 4.32
46 Hartlepool (Lab) 4.38
47 Durham, City of (Lab) 4.54
48 Blaydon & Consett (Lab) 4.56
49 Stockton North (Lab) 4.61
50 Durham North (Lab) 4.63

(PA Graphics)

– Liberal Democrat targets

1 Carshalton & Wallington (Con) 0.64 percentage points
2 Fife North East (SNP) 0.70
3 Wimbledon (Con) 0.74
4 Sheffield Hallam (Lab) 0.92
5 Cambridgeshire South (Con) 1.25
6 Cheltenham (Con) 1.25
7 Dunbartonshire Mid (SNP) 1.70
8 Cheadle (Con) 2.09
9 Eastbourne (Con) 2.11
10 Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross (SNP) 2.64
11 Esher & Walton (Con) 2.68
12 Guildford (Con) 2.96
13 Lewes (Con) 3.71
14 Hazel Grove (Con) 4.18
15 Westmorland & Lonsdale (Con) 4.74
16 St Ives (Con) 4.85
17 Finchley & Golders Green (Con) 5.98
18 Cities of London & Westminster (Con) 6.05
19 Winchester (Con) 7.08
20 Taunton & Wellington (Con) 7.84
21 Harrogate & Knaresborough (Con) 7.91
22 Cambridge (Lab) 8.14
23 Sutton & Cheam (Con) 8.27
24 Woking (Con) 8.60
25 Brecon, Radnor & Cwm Tawe (Con) 8.70
26 Eastleigh (Con) 8.72
27 Didcot & Wantage (Con) 9.22
28 Bermondsey & Old Southwark (Lab) 9.28
29 Dorking & Horley (Con) 9.52
30 Godalming & Ash (Con) 9.63
31 Dorset West (Con) 10.71
32 Chelsea & Fulham (Con) 10.82
33 Henley & Thame (Con) 11.05
34 Newbury (Con) 11.24
35 Wokingham (Con) 11.59
36 Hitchin (Con) 11.67
37 Hampstead & Highgate (Lab) 11.68
38 St Neots & Mid Cambridgeshire (Con) 12.24
39 Ely & East Cambridgeshire (Con) 12.35
40 Devon South (Con) 12.66
41 Wells & Mendip Hills (Con) 12.66
42 Sussex Mid (Con) 12.90
43 Frome & East Somerset (Con) 12.92
44 Thornbury & Yate (Con) 12.96
45 Chippenham (Con) 13.06
46 Farnham & Bordon (Con) 13.27
47 Devon North (Con) 13.33
48 Glastonbury & Somerton (Con) 13.33
49 Tunbridge Wells (Con) 13.40
50 Earley & Woodley (Con) 13.48

(PA Graphics)

– Green targets

1 Bristol Central (Lab) 16.23 percentage points
2 Isle of Wight West (Con) 19.30
3 Edinburgh North & Leith (SNP) 20.26
4 Dunfermline & Dollar (SNP) 21.35
5 Frome & East Somerset (Con) 21.61
6 Isle of Wight East (Con) 21.70
7 Hampstead & Highgate (Lab) 21.99
8 Livingston (SNP) 22.34
9 Bathgate & Linlithgow (SNP) 22.46
10 East Kilbride & Strathaven (SNP) 22.48

– SNP targets

1 Aberdeenshire West & Kincardine (Con) 0.79 percentage points
2 Dumfries & Galloway (Con) 1.48
3 Aberdeenshire North & Moray East (Con) 2.61
4 Edinburgh West (Lib Dem) 2.62
5 Gordon & Buchan (Con) 3.39
6 Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale (Con) 4.26
7 Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk (Con) 4.84
8 Orkney & Shetland (Lib Dem) 5.41
9 Edinburgh South (Lab) 10.18

– Plaid Cymru targets

1 Ynys Mon (Con) 3.48 percentage points
2 Caerfyrddin (Con) 4.25
3 Llanelli (Lab) 9.53
4 Caerphilly (Lab) 14.59
5 Pontypridd (Lab) 17.87
6 Neath & Swansea East (Lab) 19.70
7 Cardiff West (Lab) 21.34
8 Merthyr Tydfil & Aberdare (Lab) 21.78
9 Rhondda & Ogmore (Lab) 21.93
10 Aberafan Maesteg (Lab) 21.97

– Reform UK targets

(Based on the notional 2019 performance of the Brexit Party, as Reform UK was then called)

1 Barnsley North (Lab) 4.50 percentage points
2 Hartlepool (Lab) 5.92
3 Barnsley South (Lab) 6.29
4 Doncaster North (Lab) 12.82
5 Easington (Lab) 14.31
6 South Shields (Lab) 14.70
7 Rotherham (Lab) 16.07
8 Normanton & Hemsworth (Lab) 16.19
9 Blaenau Gwent & Rhymney (Lab) 16.20
10 Caerphilly (Lab) 16.85