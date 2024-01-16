Are wages rising and what does it mean for me and for the economy?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are wages rising and what does it mean for me and for the economy?

By Press Association
The latest data shows pay growth has been slower in recent months (PA)
Average wages in the UK have risen, and people are earning more in real terms when price rises are taken into account, official figures have shown.

But the latest dataset from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows pay growth has been slower in recent months, and there are ongoing signs the jobs market is weakening.

It has prompted experts to weigh in on whether the Bank of England can start thinking about cutting borrowing costs this year.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what the latest figures mean for the UK economy and for households across the country.

– What has happened to wages?

Average wages for workers in the UK are rising, but not as fast as they have been in recent months.

Regular pay growth, excluding bonuses, rose by 6.6% on average between September and November, compared with 7.2% in the previous three months.

It is also the lowest rate recorded since January last year, indicating employers were softening pay rises for staff throughout the year.

– Why is wage growth so important to the economy?

Rising wages means workers are better off, but it also effects how high UK interest rates are set by decision-makers at the Bank of England, which it uses as a tool to control inflation.

Rob Morgan, chief investment analyst for Charles Stanley, said: “Wage growth is one of the most important considerations for the Bank of England when it comes to setting interest rates.”

He said “today’s wage growth is tomorrow’s spending power”, meaning it could cause concern that higher pay will fuel consumer demand, and therefore inflation.

ECONOMY Rates
(PA Graphics)

– When will borrowing costs fall?

Interest rates are currently at 5.25%, the highest level since early 2008, and experts have weighed in on whether the latest slowdown in wage growth will give policymakers a good enough reason to lower them.

James Smith, an economist for ING, said it opens the door for interest rate cuts, but policymakers are likely to need more evidence that inflation is being controlled before they can do so.

Craig Erlam, senior market analyst for Oanda, said inflation has fallen faster than expected and with wage growth slowing sharply, “there is every chance we see much more over the coming months that enables the Bank of England to pivot towards cutting interest rates”.

He said interest rates could start being cut from May, provided there are no big surprises in forthcoming data.

UK interest rates
Wage growth data is an important consideration for the Bank of England when it comes to setting UK interest rates (Aaron Chown/PA)

– Are prices still rising in the UK?

Prices are still rising across the country, but at a much slower rate than at its peak at the end of 2022.

Furthermore, average real wages are rising, which means people’s earnings are increasing at a faster pace than prices.

In the latest data, real regular wages, not including bonuses, rose by 1.4% on average between September and November when taking into account the effect of Consumer Prices Index inflation.

It marks the fifth month in a row that real wages have risen, giving a boost to workers who have been squeezed by cost-of-living pressures.

December’s inflation figures, released by the ONS on Wednesday, will show whether cost pressures are continuing to ease.