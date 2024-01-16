Hundreds of university places for Scottish students cut next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Hundreds of university places for Scottish students cut next year

By Press Association
Scottish domiciled students get free university tuition if they live in the country for three years before the start of their course (PA)
Scottish domiciled students get free university tuition if they live in the country for three years before the start of their course (PA)

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has confirmed 1,200 places at universities for homegrown students will be cut next year, but she could not say if the number would be higher.

The Times reported on Tuesday that a spreadsheet released alongside the Scottish Budget last month suggested a 6% decrease in higher education resource would be a result of “additional savings to be made in the HE sector including from reducing first year university places”.

Under current rules, Scottish domiciled students are guaranteed free tuition if they live in the country for three years before the start of their course.

Speaking to the Finance and Public Administration Committee, Shona Robison, who is also Finance Secretary, said there will be 1,200 fewer places for Scottish students next academic year.

These places were funded by the Scottish Government during the pandemic using Covid money, as a result of changes to the examination processes which caused a spike in university attendance.

Ms Robison said continuing to fund the places is “not sustainable”.

She added: “We’ve maintained those places for two years without the Covid funding available.

“That spike in places due to Covid is going to have to return to the pre-Covid levels of university places.”

Scottish Labour MSP Michael Marra said the amount cut from the budget would be the equivalent of a reduction of around 3,800 student places.

Ms Robison replied: “That’s not a number I’m familiar with, there isn’t a number as such, because the Scottish Funding Council is still to have those discussions with the university sector around the places that will be available.

Shona Robison
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison appeared before the committee on Tuesday (PA)

“But going forward, the number of places that will be settled is a discussion that the funding council is having with the universities in order to land in a place that is affordable and sustainable.”

Asked by Conservative MSP Liz Smith to clarify the number of places that could be cut, the Deputy First Minister reiterated the only figure she is aware of is the 1,200 places stemming from the pandemic.

Ms Robison went on to say universities in Scotland should have been “more than aware” of the drop in places and known the figure would not be “sustained in the long-term”.

She added that the country’s struggling financial picture will not be seen as a reason to bring back tuition fees for Scottish students, a policy she claimed has resulted in more people from deprived backgrounds going to university.

“If you’re asking me if we’re reviewing the position of free tuition, then no, that is not something we’re reviewing,” she said in response to a question from Ms Smith about the current funding model for higher education, which the Tory MSP said was not related to tuition fees.

The Scottish Government’s own equality statement, also released alongside the Budget, said there is a “significant risk” increased competition for places could “disadvantage” students from poorer backgrounds.