Housing budget ‘number one priority’ if extra cash is available, vows Robison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Housing budget ‘number one priority’ if extra cash is available, vows Robison

By Press Association
Three of Scotland’s local authorities have declared housing emergencies – including Glasgow and Edinburgh (PA)
Three of Scotland’s local authorities have declared housing emergencies – including Glasgow and Edinburgh (PA)

Increasing Scotland’s housing budget will be the “number one priority” if new funding becomes available, the Deputy First Minister has said.

In last month’s Budget, housing saw a cut of more than £200 million, drawing criticism due to well-publicised shortages and housing emergencies being declared in three council areas – including Scotland’s two biggest cities.

Appearing before the Finance and Public Administration Committee at Holyrood on Tuesday, Shona Robison – who also serves as the country’s Finance Secretary – blamed a reduction in capital funding in the Budget.

But she assured MSPs that an increase in capital funding as a result of the UK Government’s spring budget will benefit housing in Scotland.

“These decisions are not easy, it would be fair to say this is one of the most difficult decisions,” she said.

“I would also say that if the capital availability of funding changes, it would certainly be the key priority for additional capital availability should that position change over the coming weeks and months.”

Shona Robison
Shona Robison said there are ‘always bumps or peaks and troughs of delivery’ of targets (PA)

She later said it would be the “number one priority” if extra cash became available.

The Scottish Government has set a target of building 110,000 new affordable homes by 2032.

Addressing the target, Ms Robison told MSPs: “It’s fair to say that the profiling of the target will need to change.

“It’s never a straight road on a target, there are always bumps or peaks and troughs of delivery, and it’s fair to say that I think we’d be looking at back end peaks while we have a very difficult outlook at the moment with capital.

“That might change, but at the moment that’s the outlook in terms of our capital budget reduction.

“We have to look at alternatives, we can’t rely on public capital.”

The Deputy First Minister also reiterated that the Scottish Government will attempt to “lever in” private sector investment into the housing sector to boost building projects.