Labour publishes ‘campaigning bible’ for candidates ahead of election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour publishes ‘campaigning bible’ for candidates ahead of election

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer said it will be up to Labour to convince voters to back the party (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer said it will be up to Labour to convince voters to back the party (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour has published a so-called “campaigning bible” designed to assist the party’s prospective MPs at the next general election.

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden wrote to all Labour election candidates on Tuesday to “gear them up for the next phase” of preparations for the contest, party officials said.

In the document’s foreword, Sir Keir Starmer said it will be up to campaigners and MPs to convince traditional Conservative voters to back Labour.

“With people losing faith in the Tories, the responsibility will fall to the Labour Party to show people how we have changed and what we now offer,” said the party leader.

Sir Keir says in the 24-page document that “front and centre of everything we do will be economic stability” and that “every one of our commitments are fully costed and fully funded”.

The campaigning brief, however, fails to mention Labour’s commitment to invest £28 billion annually into green projects.

The pledge has come under scrutiny in recent months, with the Tories regularly attacking the expenditure pledge, branding it unaffordable.

Labour promised in 2021 to invest £28 billion a year until 2030 in green projects if it came to power.

But last year shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said it would instead be a target to work towards in the second half of a first parliament, if Labour wins an election.

Andy Burnham, the Labour mayor for Greater Manchester, has urged Sir Keir to “stick to your guns” on the policy to invest in the future.

Sir Keir told the BBC on Sunday that he stands by the policy, but added numerous caveats, saying it is “subject to what the Government has already assigned” for environmental projects and needs to be “within our fiscal rules”.

Pressed if the policy will be in the manifesto, he said: “In the way I’ve just described, then yes, of course.”

He has previously told the Tories to “bring it on” if they want to “weaponise” the pledge during an election that is expected in the second half of 2024.

But the lack of mention in the document for campaigners suggests Labour could look to limit the focus on the commitment ahead of polling day.

Keir Starmer
Labour’s pledge to invest £28 billion per year into green projects does not feature in its campaign ‘bible’ (Paul Campbell/PA)

The briefing pack does mention the ambition to achieve clean power by 2030, saying that will be done through a number of measures, including getting the Hinckley and Sizewell nuclear projects “over the line” and doubling the country’s onshore wind capacity.

Publication of the campaign aid comes after a major opinion poll, reported by the Daily Telegraph on Monday, predicted doom for Rishi Sunak, with the Tories on course for a 1997-style wipeout.

The YouGov survey of 14,000 people indicated that the Prime Minister’s party could hold on to as few as 169 seats, with Sir Keir entering Downing Street with 385 Labour seats.

Announcing the document’s release, Mr McFadden said: “While Tory MPs are jumping ship, many Tory voters are asking what the point of a Tory Party is if it can no longer run the economy or deliver on its promises.

“Time after time, the Prime Minister’s pledges have failed and this isn’t just a pattern for this Prime Minister – it goes back over the Tories’ 14 years in power.”