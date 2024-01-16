Visitor levy can be ‘force for good’, minister insists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Visitor levy can be ‘force for good’, minister insists

By Press Association
Edinburgh could be the first city to bring in the tax (Jane Barlow/PA)
A new visitor levy in Scotland could be a “force for good” for the country’s tourism industry, a minister has said.

Public finance minister Tom Arthur spoke out as MSPs approved by 86 votes to 30 the general principles of a Bill which would empower councils to introduce such a levy, also known as a tourist tax.

If fully approved by Holyrood, the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill would allow local authorities to introduce a charge on overnight visitor stays, with the cash raised to be used to benefit tourists.

Edinburgh council has said it wants to be the first city in the UK to introduce the fee.

And Mr Arthur told MSPs the legislation will give councils a “significant” new power.

Tourists would be liable to pay the levy when visiting Scotland (PA)

He said: “Twenty-one out of 27 EU countries already have some kind of visitor levy, and they are commonplace in other locations throughout the world.

“I strongly believe a visitor levy can be a force for good, supporting the visitor economy, and bringing benefits to residents and businesses.”

Mr Arthur said the Government will consider calls from industry for the levy to be a flat rate fee rather than a percentage of the accommodation cost.

It will apply to those staying in hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, self-catering accommodation, campsites and caravan parks.

Wild campers and people in motorhomes and camper vans who pitch elsewhere will not be liable to pay it.

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser asked if the Bill could be amended to include camper vans, but Mr Arthur said there would be “significant issues” with collecting this levy.

Exemptions from the levy include homeless accommodation or those fleeing domestic abuse, the minister said.

Ross Greer said it is right that councils will benefit from the levy (PA)

Tory Miles Briggs said his party will bring forward amendments at stage two to bring national exemptions into the scheme.

He referred to legislation on short-term lets and said Parliament is developing a reputation for “poorly drafted legislation”.

He said: “We’re opposed to the SNP/Green Government’s plans to introduce this Visitor Levy Bill.

“We believe this can have a real negative impact on industry which has suffered, especially during the time of the pandemic.”

The Scottish Government agreed to bring forward the legislation as part of a budget deal agreed with the Greens in 2019, but the Bill was delayed by the Covid pandemic.

Speaking during the debate, Green MSP Ross Greer said: “Tourism brings money into local economies but councils see very little benefit from that.

“It’s an entirely reasonable principle that the body providing public toilets, bin collections, leisure facilities and all sorts of other services which tourists make use of is able to recoup those costs.

“It’s only fair that local residents aren’t left picking up the bill.”