Government publishes plan to secure supply chains for key goods

By Press Association
The Government has published a new critical imports and supply chains strategy (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A new plan will bolster the security of supply chains for key goods from medicines to minerals, the Government has said.

Ministers on Wednesday published a strategy for critical imports and supply chains, which the Department for Business and Trade said would help create a more secure trading environment for businesses.

Publication of the plan, which officials have been working on for several months, comes as continuing Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea have sparked concerns about the impact on global trade.

The Government has said that the strategy will make it easier for firms to cope with threats to the global supply chain.

Minister for Industry and Economic Security Nusrat Ghani, who will launch the plan at Heathrow Airport later, said it would help make the UK a “truly safe and reliable place to do business”.

She said: “There are many unpredictable events that can threaten our access to vital goods, from the pandemic, Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, and the ongoing attacks in the Red Sea. That’s why we’re taking action to ensure crucial imports like medicines can reach consumers, no matter what happens around the world.

“With this strategy we’re equipping business so they no longer have to rely on unpredictable partners for supplies of the goods that keep our country going.”

The department said the strategy will enable the Government to share key information and guidance with businesses on the risks to supply chains, as well as practical steps to protect against disruption.

A new online portal will be created to allow businesses to report red tape or disruption, with ministers also committed to seeking further trade deals in pursuit of improving importers’ access to key materials.

A Critical Imports Council will also be set up where the Government and business can work together to build supply chain resilience.

Chief commercial officer at Heathrow Ross Baker said the airport welcomed the move.

“We welcome Government initiatives that make doing business in the UK easier and more efficient, from shoring up supply chains to streamlining cargo processes at the airport, so Heathrow can meet growing demand to import and export across the globe,” he said.

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry also backed the plan.

Chief executive Richard Torbett said: “Recent global events like the pandemic have shown that our industry can manage and address global supply chain shocks, especially when working collaboratively with government, and this strategy supports our industry in doing so going forward.”