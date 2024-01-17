200,000 properties at risk because of deteriorating flood defences, say MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

200,000 properties at risk because of deteriorating flood defences, say MPs

By Press Association
Nearly 2,000 homes and businesses have been flooded this month (David Davies/PA)
Nearly 2,000 homes and businesses have been flooded this month (David Davies/PA)

Deteriorating flood defences are putting more than 200,000 properties at increased risk of inundation, with MPs criticising the Government for failing to adequately fund the Environment Agency.

The agency has failed to meet its target of maintaining 98% of “high consequence” flood defences – the most common type – and has had to downgrade the number of properties it aims to protect by 2027 from 336,000 to 200,000.

A lack of resources also means that new developments are being built in flood plains without the Environment Agency or Local Planning Authorities ensuring there are flood risk mitigation measures, which the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) described as “unforgivable”.

The Government’s aim is to create “a nation more resilient to future flood and coastal erosion risk”, but the PAC, in their report on flood resilience, said there is no numerical target in place so the Government cannot know whether it is making any progress on this ambition.

The PAC found that 203,000 properties are at risk of deteriorating defences, higher than the amount the Government is aiming to protect with new infrastructure.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it has invested £1.5 billion of its flood defence programme which has improved protection for over 67,000 properties.

Around 5.7 million properties were at risk of flooding in England across 2022-23 and this number is set to increase as climate change brings more intense downpours more often.

A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, leading to heavier rainfalls during storms.

Nearly 2,000 properties were flooded in the latest bout of downpours in early January, with eight named storms having hit the UK since September.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, deputy chair of the committee, said: “With the reality of climate change and increasing rainfall, robust flood resilience must of course become an ever-increasing priority.

“As we have recently seen once again, the depredations caused by such disasters are a matter of life and death for communities up and down the country.

“This inquiry has uncovered the alarming truth that in a number of ways, the approach to keeping our citizens safe in this area is contradictory and self-defeating, not least in the continuing development of new housing in areas of high flood risk without appropriate mitigations.”

The PAC said the Government should set a net measure of how many properties are protected from flooding that takes into account the number suffering from poor defences as well as those with new constructions.

Flooding
Many towns, villages and farms have flooded across the UK this winter (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It should also ensure that smaller projects are easier to get approval so that rural villages have the same right of protection as others.

There is also not enough leadership or funding from central Government in helping local authorities build sustainable drainage systems and other measures to ease surface water flooding on paved streets and the Government should plug these gaps, the PAC said.

Sir Geoffrey said: “The number of properties at risk of flooding from deteriorating defences eclipsing those benefiting from new ones is another case in point.

“This is emblematic both of the Government’s failure to strike the right balance between maintenance and construction, and of not considering the net number of properties at risk.

“One of the first steps in delivering any successful policy is clearly defining what success looks like. We hope the recommendations in our report help the Government to do so.”

Defra said it would consider the PAC’s recommendations and that it is investing £5.2 billion between 2021 and 2027 which will go towards protecting thousands of properties across England.

Winter weather Jan 8th 2024
Flood water on the outskirts of Gloucester earlier this month (Ben Birchall/PA)

A spokesperson said: “Since 2010, we have invested over £6 billion to better protect over 600,000 properties from flooding and coastal erosion.

“Thanks to this significant investment, 381,000 homes have been protected since 2015, with over 102,000 protected during Storm Henk.”

A Local Government Association spokesperson said it has called on ministers to accelerate local adaption to flooding, adding: “Councils will always seek to minimise flood risk when considering new housing and follow the Environment Agency’s flood risk advice on planning applications.”

Liberal Democrat Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson Helen Morgan said: “Areas like mine in Shropshire have had to face year after year of inundation with virtually no support, and what there is, is only set to dwindle, ruining more lives.

“Under this Conservative government, flood protection plans have been shamefully neglected – and ordinary people’s homes and businesses are being turned upside down as a result.

“Enough is enough. The Conservatives must get a grip and give communities like mine the support we deserve.”