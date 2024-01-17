Millions ‘putting their lives on hold’ as UK sees record rent rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Millions ‘putting their lives on hold’ as UK sees record rent rises

By Press Association
Millions of people have delayed major life decisions such as starting a family because of housing uncertainty, as rents rose at a record pace in 2023 (Alamy/PA)
Millions of people have delayed major life decisions such as starting a family because of housing uncertainty, as rents rose at a record pace in 2023 (Alamy/PA)

Millions of people have delayed major life decisions such as starting a family because of uncertainty about housing, a poll has found.

A quarter of people in England, around 14.1 million people, said insecure housing had led them to put their lives on hold, with the figure rising to more than two fifths of adults under 35.

The poll, carried out on behalf of housing association Hyde Group, comes as figures from the ONS published on Wednesday showed private rents in England rose by 6.1% in 2023, making last year the steepest on record for rent rises.

But it was Wales that saw the biggest annual increase in rents, with prices rising 7.1% over the year to December, down only slightly from the 7.3% rise in rents in the year to November. In Scotland, rents rose 6.2% over 2023.

Andy Hulme, chief executive of the Hyde Group, said: “When more than four in 10 adults aged under 35 are telling us they are putting off starting a family because they aren’t sure where they can live, the main political parties have to start listening.

“Millions of people across the nation are putting their lives on hold because they are trapped by our national housing crisis which we’ve failed to tackle for decades.”

He added: “Not only is setting out a clear plan to build more and invest in affordable and social housing the right thing to do, but this polling shows it’s a vote winner too.”

The poll found 53% of voters said they were more likely to back a party that promised to invest more money in affordable and social housing, with the figure rising to 61% of adults under 35.

Wednesday’s ONS figures showed rents rising in the UK as a whole by 6.2%, also the highest rise for a calendar year on record, and at a time when house prices are falling slightly.

The crisis is particularly acute in the capital, where rents rose 6.8% last year and 41% of people told the Hyde survey that they had delayed major life decisions because of housing uncertainty.

Sam Richards, a former Downing Street adviser and founder of pro-growth think tank Britain Remade, said: “The amount that people are having to pay for rent, especially in London, is simply out of control.

“It is astonishing that the rent paid for a one-bedroom flat in the capital will get you a three-bedroom home in the rest of England.

“The only way we can fix this is by reforming our outdated planning system so we can get spades in the ground and build more homes.

“Not only will this allow young people to once again fulfil their dreams of owning their own homes, but it is also critical to boosting productivity and job creation in and around our major cities.

“Until we build the homes Britain needs, millions of people up and down the country will be denied the dream of home ownership, while renters will be condemned to paying ever increasing eye-watering rents.”

The Hyde Group poll, carried out by Savanta, surveyed 2,226 people between September 6 and October 16.