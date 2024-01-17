Funding of up to £8m a year announced to support innovation

First Minister Humza Yousaf has said innovation is “at the heart” of work to grow the economy as he announced long-term funding to support it.

Annual funding of up to £8 million has been allocated to the Scottish Innovation Centres, delivered through the Scottish Funding Council (SFC).

The centres work with Scotland’s colleges, universities and research institutes to drive innovation in businesses as well as in the public and third sectors.

Mr Yousaf announced the funding at the opening of the new National Retrofit Centre for Scotland at Built Environment Smarter Transformation (BE-ST) in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on Wednesday.

The new facility aims to help revolutionise the retrofit of buildings in Scotland through use of new technologies, materials and processes.

Mr Yousaf said: “Innovation and collaboration are at the heart of our work to grow our economy and that is why I am delighted to announce funding of up to £8 million per year for the SFC’s new investment plan for the Innovation Centres.

“This is a long-term commitment that will deliver greater stability and allow them to sustain and deepen their impact.

“The centres allow businesses and organisations to innovate by working with the best from academia to develop new products and processes.

“This will drive positive societal impact and economic prosperity across the country.”

BE-ST supports Scotland’s construction sector, helping the industry embrace innovations like drones, robotics and exoskeletons.