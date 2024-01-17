Shock rise in inflation cools hopes of early interest rate cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock rise in inflation cools hopes of early interest rate cut

By Press Association
Inflation has increased unexpectedly for the first time in nearly a year after alcohol and tobacco price hikes (Haydn West/PA)
Inflation has increased unexpectedly for the first time in nearly a year after alcohol and tobacco price hikes, dampening hopes of an early interest rate cut by the Bank of England.

Inflation has increased unexpectedly for the first time in nearly a year after alcohol and tobacco price hikes, dampening hopes of an early interest rate cut by the Bank of England.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 4% in December, up from 3.9% in November – marking the first increase since February last year.

The shock rise was largely driven by last November’s tax hike on tobacco, as well as higher alcohol prices and air fares.

Most economists had expected inflation to edge lower to 3.8%.

The FTSE 100 Index fell 1.7% to 7,427.4 as financial markets trimmed their rate cut expectations while the pound jumped on expectations that rates will now stay at 5.25% for longer.

Sterling lifted 0.4% to 1.27 US dollars and was also 0.4% higher at 1.17 euros.

Economists said it was still likely the Bank will look to trim rates this year.

They cautioned that the path of inflation may not be smooth, with another possible increase in January and concerns over the impact of the Red Sea shipping attacks on prices, but are forecasting CPI to drop sharply over the coming months.

The increase in CPI came just hours after Rishi Sunak said the Government had met its pledge to halve inflation and claimed “it has continued to fall”.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt insisted that the Government’s “plan is working”.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

He said: “As we have seen in the US, France and Germany, inflation does not fall in a straight line, but our plan is working and we should stick to it.”

He said the inflation risk posed by the Red Sea crisis was one of the reasons for the UK-US military strikes against Houthi targets, as fears grow that it could push up the cost of oil, gas and goods.

Mr Hunt told broadcasters: “It’s precisely because we are concerned about what’s happening in the Red Sea that the UK has taken action with the United States and our other allies to secure freedom of navigation. We are obviously watching the situation very carefully.”

The surprise rise in UK inflation comes after alcohol and tobacco inflation hit a high of more than 31 years last month, at 12.8%.

Tobacco prices surged by 16% year on year in December while alcohol inflation hit 9.6% as prices continued to rise after a duty rise on booze in August last year.

Air fares also rose as usual between November and December, up by 57.1%, compared with a 61.1% rise a year ago.

(PA Graphics)

The annual rate for air fares was 0.8% in December.

There was some relief for households as food inflation eased back sharply to 8% last month, down from 9.2% in November and the lowest rate since April 2022.

The latest data also showed the CPI measure of inflation including housing costs (CPIH) remained at 4.2% in November while the Retail Prices Index (RPI) fell back to 5.2% from 5.3%.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said while inflation is double the Bank’s 2% target, it is still lower than policymakers had forecast.

He cautioned “there’s a good chance that inflation may rise again this month” but said hopes of a significant cut to energy bills in April and slowing UK wage growth should see inflation fall to 2% by May.

“This should give the green light for the Monetary Policy Committee to start cutting interest rates in the same month, with the EY Item Club expecting bank rate to fall from the current 5.25% to 4% by the end of this year,” he added.