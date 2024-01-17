Axing 1,200 university places does not mean ‘swingeing’ cuts, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Axing 1,200 university places does not mean ‘swingeing’ cuts, says minister

By Press Association
Jenny Gilruth said additional places were funding during the pandemic when university attendance spiked (PA)
Scotland’s Education Secretary has denied making “swingeing cuts” to universities amid confirmation at least 1,200 places for homegrown students will be axed next year.

Jenny Gilruth told Holyrood’s Education, Children and Young People Committee that “additional” places allocated to Scottish students during the Covid-19 pandemic are being reversed.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison confirmed the move on Tuesday after the Times newspaper reported a spreadsheet released alongside the Scottish Budget suggested a 6% funding decrease to higher education would result in the first year university places being removed.

The intake of Scottish domiciled students in 2023 was 30,050, compared to 28,750 in 2019, according to figures from admissions service Ucas.

Jenny Gilruth
Jenny Gilruth said the move is part of efforts to balance the education budget (PA)

The removal of the estimated 1,200 places will take this year’s cohort to about 28,850.

The additional places were funded by the Scottish Government during the pandemic as a result of changes to the examinations process which caused a spike in university attendance.

Scottish Conservative education spokesman Liam Kerr said the cut will see universities struggle to meet the 2030 goal of ensuring 20% of admissions are students from Scotland’s 20% most deprived backgrounds.

He said: “Universities say they need more, not less, funding if they are to reach the 2030 target of widening access.

“Now the Scottish Government’s own analysis has identified significant risk that on the current model, there will be disadvantages to socioeconomically deprived areas.

“What impact does the Cabinet Secretary predict these swingeing cuts will have on widening access?”

Ms Gilruth said ministers have been “progressively” withdrawing the additional university places since the pandemic, with the estimated 1,200 the final phase of that.

Scottish Parliament
Tory education spokesman Liam Kerr said cutting the places will impact efforts to boost university access (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Responding to Mr Kerr, she said: “I’m not sure I would characterise funding to universities in those terms.

“I have seen evidence from Universities Scotland which requested the funding for these additional places was removed and given to the sector to help respond to some of the points the member makes.

“In an ideal world, I would like to be sitting here saying exactly those things. But the reality is I need to balance my budget and I need to identify where savings can be taken.

“I’m not necessarily sure to the member’s point that I would characterise these removals – or the cuts – as swingeing.

“They are simply us moving back to where we were prior to the pandemic.”

Mr Kerr replied: “I think many people would characterise a cut of £28.5 million or 6% as swingeing.”

Ms Gilruth also took the same position as her Cabinet colleague Ms Robison, who is Finance Secretary, when she could not say whether the numbers cut would equal a reduction of around 3,800 student places.

Scottish Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy said the projection is “intolerable”.