Government ‘looking at’ extending compensation deadline for Troubles victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government ‘looking at’ extending compensation deadline for Troubles victims

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said a review of the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme would report before August (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said a review of the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme would report before August (Liam McBurney/PA)

Victims of the Troubles in Northern Ireland could have longer to apply for compensation under a Government review of the scheme.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he was conducting a review of the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme which would report before August.

The scheme was set up after years of campaigning by victims to distribute recognition payments for those seriously injured through no fault of their own in a Troubles-related incident between 1966 and 2010.

Mr Heaton-Harris told MPs the review included “looking at” extending the deadline for victims applying for compensation.

The Secretary of State’s comments followed calls from the SNP’s Northern Ireland spokesman Richard Thomson for the deadline to be extended.

Speaking in the Commons, the Gordon MP said: “Given the length of time it takes in many cases to gather the supporting evidence to make a claim under the scheme, given the pressures on the payments board itself and the very strong likelihood that many of those who are potentially eligible have yet to apply, it’s clear that there’s a risk that many of those who could be eligible for a payment may miss out as things stand.

“One of the ways the minister, the Secretary of State, could mitigate against that is to extend the period that has allowed for claims to be made and processed – as part of this review, will he consider extending that deadline?”

Mr Heaton-Harris replied: “It is actually part of the review and it’s one of the questions we’re looking at.”

Compensation payments range from £2,000 to £10,000 per annum, or those over the age of 60 can choose to receive a lump payment.

The Victims’ Payments Board was established in February 2021 to determine applications for the scheme.

During Northern Ireland questions on Wednesday, SNP MP Martin Docherty-Hughes criticised the decade-long wait some applicants were expecting before they received any money.

The MP for West Dunbartonshire said: “It could take more than 10 years to process the applications of (the) Troubles victims compensation scheme, meaning victims in Northern Ireland who have waited decades for compensation to be delivered will need to wait even longer.

“Can the Secretary of State advise not only the House, but those awaiting payment, what he is doing, his Government doing to deliver that compensation scheme?”

Mr Heaton-Harris said he was “conducting a review on the operation of the scheme that will report before August this year”.

He added: “The review is under way and I very much hope it will address all of the matters so that those who actually do qualify for these payments get them in a much more expedited way.”