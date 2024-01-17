Cameron plays down need for presidential election in Ukraine as war continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Cameron plays down need for presidential election in Ukraine as war continues

By Press Association
The Foreign Secretary was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland (Valdrin Xhemaj/PA)
The Foreign Secretary was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland (Valdrin Xhemaj/PA)

Lord Cameron has played down any urgent need for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to hold an election in the country later this year.

The Foreign Secretary, who appeared alongside Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, also insisted that the best way to ensure peace was to continue supporting Ukraine.

The former prime minister downplayed the need for a presidential election this year, something hard-right Republicans in the US have pressed for amid wrangles in Congress over military funding for Ukraine.

Lord Cameron at a previous meeting with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv in November
Lord Cameron, right, previously met Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv in November (Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/PA)

Under war-time martial law, elections are prohibited. Under normal conditions, a presidential poll was scheduled to be held in March.

Many in Ukraine back the decision not to hold elections as the war continues.

Mr Kuleba pointed to the practical challenges of holding a vote, with so many Ukrainians living abroad as refugees since Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February 2022.

But he said if he had to help organise an election, he would.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv last week (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He told Davos: “Ukraine is a democracy. Ukraine would not have survived, would not survive, if it was not a democracy.

“It’s our democratic nature and the way our country is organised that helped us to repel the aggression. We are a democracy, we will remain a democracy.”

Lord Cameron appeared to give his backing to Mr Kuleba.

“I also have a feeling that the very same people who are complaining about this point, if elections were held – with all the difficulties of getting people to vote in parts of Ukraine that are occupied by Russian soldiers – they’d be the first to complain that these elections aren’t accurate, are not proper, are not fair,” he said.

“As someone who’s led a country, recently I saw as well President Zelensky, his approval rating has slipped from 90% to 80%. I used to dream of 80%.

“One of the things that were striking is the incredible unity of purpose of the Ukrainian people.”

The appearance together of the two foreign ministers came after the UK unveiled a £2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine, a boost to Mr Zelensky amid concerns western backing for the country was fracturing as the conflict continued.

Lord Cameron said: “I think the job of allies is to back Ukraine in this struggle and to allow them to work out the agenda for when they want to do more work on peace and settlements.

“I sometimes say to other foreign ministers, if you say ‘let’s support Ukraine’, and also ‘let’s promote a new peace process’, you won’t get either of those things.

“If you support Ukraine, you may well get the second thing, but that’s what we need to do now.

“I think we should think about the next year as one in which Ukraine, with this support, can actually grow stronger, grow stronger economically, diplomatically, militarily. That should be the aim and that will make peace more likely.”