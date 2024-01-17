No plans to ‘rewrite’ Civil Service code over Rwanda – Downing Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No plans to ‘rewrite’ Civil Service code over Rwanda – Downing Street

By Press Association
Number 10 has said there are no plans to rewrite the Civil Service code (Yui Mok/PA)
The Government has insisted it is not planning to “rewrite” the Civil Service code, after suggestions that such a move was being considered as part of the Rwanda plan sparked a backlash from trade unions.

Downing Street insisted on Wednesday that it is not seeking to “rewrite” the formal set of principles for civil servants and instead wants to provide “clarity” for ministers and officials over the application of the Rwanda Bill.

It comes after illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson said the Government was considering tweaking the code to address the concerns of right-wing Tory MPs that the legislation does not do enough to block last-minute injunctions from the European Court of Human Rights.

Conservative Party Conference 2023
Dame Priti Patel has urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to remove ‘roadblocks’ from the Rwanda plan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The comments prompted criticism from trade unions representing civil servants, as well as questions about the feasibility of such a move.

Number 10 said on Wednesday that it is not “seeking to rewrite the Civil Service Code”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “What we are looking to do is to provide further guidance so there is clarity for ministers and civil servants on the application of this.

“This is simply about ensuring that civil servants act within the code.

“This is simply about making sure that we’ve taken every conceivable step to ensure that we get flights off the ground as quickly as possible should the Bill progress through the House, as we continue to believe it will.”

The proposal emerged after former home secretary Dame Priti Patel on Tuesday urged Rishi Sunak to ensure “all potential roadblocks are removed, including the Civil Service blob”.

The senior Tory said the Prime Minister should make clear that the “Civil Service code cannot be used by officials to obstruct decisions”.

Unions had reacted angrily to the comments by Mr Tomlinson, who had told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme “there will be further confirmation that it will be for ministers to decide and then, once those decisions are made, they will be carried out” by civil servants.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union which represents senior civil servants, said amending the code would amount to ministers obliging officials to breach the law and would put civil servants in an “invidious position”.

“The ministerial code says you should not put civil servants in a position where there’s a conflict between their obligations under the Civil Service code and instructions you give them as a minister.

“Pretending that you can do that is not actually doing it because a civil servant has to deal with facts, not illusion or bluster or rhetoric,” he told PA news agency on Wednesday.

Garry Graham, deputy general secretary of the Prospect union, also labelled any move to change the code a “desperate attempt by the party of government to placate their own backbenchers”.

Human rights lawyer Adam Wagner said any such plans would be “obviously a non-starter”.

“Civil servants can only advise on the basis of the law, and the Government’s advice from the Attorney General and (barrister) Sir James Eadie apparently is, rightly, that Rule 39 measures must be complied with in order not to breach the UK’s duties under the European Court of Human Rights.

“So it’s not civil servants who make these decisions, and amending the Civil Service code won’t make any difference,” he said in a post on social media.