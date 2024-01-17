Minister reveals ‘potential interest’ in Glasgow Prestwick Airport purchase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister reveals ‘potential interest’ in Glasgow Prestwick Airport purchase

By Press Association
Glasgow Prestwick Airport bosses have been approached by parties with a ‘potential interest’ in buying the site, MSPs were told (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Glasgow Prestwick Airport bosses have been approached by parties with a 'potential interest' in buying the site, MSPs were told (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Other potential bidders have come forward who could purchase Glasgow Prestwick Airport after an expression of interest was received last year, MSPs have been told.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said that “commercial sensitivities” meant he could not disclose any details to Holyrood.

Recalling that MSPs had been told in December of “an expression of interest” in the Ayrshire site, Mr Gray added that “other parties have also approached Glasgow Prestwick with potential interest”.

That comes despite the airport, which was bought by the Scottish Government in 2013 for just £1, not currently being “actively marketed for sale”.

With the Scottish Government having previously committed to returning the airport to the private sector, Mr Gray was pressed for any developments by Scottish Conservative MSP Graham Simpson.

And the Tory said: “It sounds like there are two expressions of interest on the table.”

Mr Simpson recalled there had been a number of similar expressions of interest in the past, but said that these “have always hit a barrier”.

Previous expressions of interest from potential purchasers have ‘hit a barrier’, Tory MSP Graham Simpson said (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Gray said: “Due to commercial sensitivities Mr Simpson will understand it would not be appropriate to share further details, including the identity of an organisation behind any expression of interest at this time.”

But he pledged to keep Holyrood updated, and that he would liaise with MSPs “as these expressions of interest progress”.

The Wellbeing Economy Secretary reiterated the government’s commitment to “return Glasgow Prestwick airport to the private sector at the appropriate time and with the best opportunity”.

But he stated: “Any decision to sell must be informed by what is right for the long-term success of the business and the contribution it makes to the local economy.

“The airport is not being actively marketed for sale at present, however, it is understood within the aviation industry that ministers are open to considering credible purchase offers.

“Any potential purchaser must demonstrate how they will maintain Glasgow Prestwick Airport as an operational airport, maximise its economic benefits and employment potential and we must be confident any sale would represent good value for the taxpayer and put the business on a firm footing going forward.”