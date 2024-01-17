Minister reveals ‘potential interest’ in Glasgow Prestwick Airport purchase

Other potential bidders have come forward who could purchase Glasgow Prestwick Airport after an expression of interest was received last year, MSPs have been told.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said that “commercial sensitivities” meant he could not disclose any details to Holyrood.

Recalling that MSPs had been told in December of “an expression of interest” in the Ayrshire site, Mr Gray added that “other parties have also approached Glasgow Prestwick with potential interest”.

That comes despite the airport, which was bought by the Scottish Government in 2013 for just £1, not currently being “actively marketed for sale”.

With the Scottish Government having previously committed to returning the airport to the private sector, Mr Gray was pressed for any developments by Scottish Conservative MSP Graham Simpson.

And the Tory said: “It sounds like there are two expressions of interest on the table.”

Mr Simpson recalled there had been a number of similar expressions of interest in the past, but said that these “have always hit a barrier”.

Previous expressions of interest from potential purchasers have ‘hit a barrier’, Tory MSP Graham Simpson said (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Gray said: “Due to commercial sensitivities Mr Simpson will understand it would not be appropriate to share further details, including the identity of an organisation behind any expression of interest at this time.”

But he pledged to keep Holyrood updated, and that he would liaise with MSPs “as these expressions of interest progress”.

The Wellbeing Economy Secretary reiterated the government’s commitment to “return Glasgow Prestwick airport to the private sector at the appropriate time and with the best opportunity”.

But he stated: “Any decision to sell must be informed by what is right for the long-term success of the business and the contribution it makes to the local economy.

“The airport is not being actively marketed for sale at present, however, it is understood within the aviation industry that ministers are open to considering credible purchase offers.

“Any potential purchaser must demonstrate how they will maintain Glasgow Prestwick Airport as an operational airport, maximise its economic benefits and employment potential and we must be confident any sale would represent good value for the taxpayer and put the business on a firm footing going forward.”