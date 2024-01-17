Rwanda treaty does not make country safe for asylum seekers, peers warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rwanda treaty does not make country safe for asylum seekers, peers warn

By Press Association
Peers said the Rwanda treaty should not be ratified until Parliament is satisfied that the protections it provides have been fully implemented (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda treaty does not make it a safe country to send asylum seekers to “in the short to medium term” and should not be ratified by Parliament, peers have warned.

Safeguards in the agreement with Kigali are “incomplete” and do not overcome the Supreme Court’s concerns about the plan, the House of Lords International Agreements Committee said.

Ahead of a showdown in the Commons on the Prime Minister’s asylum legislation on Wednesday, the panel said “significant legal and practical steps” must be taken before Rwanda can be deemed safe.

Measures required, peers said, include a new asylum law in Rwanda; training for international judges in Rwandan law and practice; a process for submitting individual complaints to the monitoring committee; and training for Rwandan officials dealing with asylum applicants.

A system is also needed for ensuring that those deported to the east African nation are not subsequently transferred to a country where they could be at risk, a principle known as non-refoulement.

The Government agreed the legally binding treaty with Kigali in December, saying it prevented refoulement to satisfy concerns raised by the Supreme Court.

The court had ruled the deportation policy was unlawful because of the risk that genuine refugees sent to Kigali could be returned to their home country, where they would face “ill-treatment”.

The Government’s treaty underpins its Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill which compels judges to regard Rwanda as safe.

But the Lords committee said: “While the treaty improves the protections previously set out in the 2022 Memorandum of Understanding and might in time provide the basis for such an assessment (that Rwanda is safe) if it is rigorously implemented, as things stand the arrangements it provides for are incomplete and accordingly the treaty is not ready for ratification.”

It will “clearly take some time” for the steps to be completed, and they “need time to bed in to demonstrate that they operate in practice”, the peers noted.

The report by the committee, which reviews all treaties laid before Parliament, came before the House of Lords debates the UK-Rwanda agreement on Monday.

Labour peer Lord Goldsmith, who chairs the International Agreements Committee, said: “The Government should not ratify the Rwanda treaty until Parliament is satisfied that the protections it provides have been fully implemented, since Parliament is being asked to make a judgment, based on the treaty, that Rwanda is safe.

“Members of Parliament should take that into account in considering the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill.

“Furthermore, they should carefully consider whether the Rwanda treaty fundamentally changes the assessment of the Supreme Court on Rwanda’s compliance with its international obligations.

“Greater transparency is also required about aspects of the treaty’s implementation to allow for a full assessment.”