Sir Jeremy Quin elected chair of Commons Defence Committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sir Jeremy Quin elected chair of Commons Defence Committee

By Press Association
Sir Jeremy’s previous roles include defence procurement minister and policing minister (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sir Jeremy’s previous roles include defence procurement minister and policing minister (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Tory former Cabinet Office minister Sir Jeremy Quin has been elected chairman of the Commons Defence Committee.

He becomes the third chair in five months after Robert Courts joined the Government in December, having replaced Tobias Ellwood, who quit following a backlash over remarks he made about Afghanistan.

Sir Jeremy beat Conservative rival Rehman Chishti, a one-time prime ministerial hopeful, to take on the role after a ballot of fellow MPs.

Sir Jeremy received 371 votes, while Mr Chishti got 101.

Sir Jeremy was paymaster general until Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle in November, when he quit rather than continue in another job amid reports he was offered the housing portfolio.

His previous roles include defence procurement minister and policing minister.

Sir Jeremy said: “Defence spending must grow to reflect the scale of the threat and the higher levels of geopolitical instability: investing in a defence industry which must be at the forefront of the accelerating pace of technological development.

“As chair of the Defence Committee, I will push for increased funding and resources for defence and will make the case for first-mover-advantage in our defence technology, to maintain our competitive edge.

“Most importantly, I will advocate for the brave men and women that make up our Armed Forces. The committee will always focus on defence’s ‘offer’ to servicemen and women, to ensure that we hold on to the immense expertise we already have, and enable us to recruit the talented personnel we need for the future.”