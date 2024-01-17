Vote by MSPs on National Care Service delayed again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Vote by MSPs on National Care Service delayed again

By Press Association
The Bill would centralise social care (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Bill would centralise social care (Joe Giddens/PA)

The first vote on the Scottish Government’s proposed National Care Service (NCS) has been delayed again.

A motion tabled by parliamentary business minister George Adam on Wednesday was passed by MSPs, moving the deadline for the first vote on the plans from the end of this month to March 1.

The Bill would centralise social care, making ministers ultimately responsible in a similar way as the NHS, with day-to-day management done by regional boards.

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane urged the Scottish Government to come up with a “realistic timetable” that would allow MSPs to vote on “a Bill we can read and not guess at”.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the Bill should be scrapped rather than delayed.

“The SNP wanted this legislation to be the centrepiece of Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy,” he said.

“What has emerged is a Frankenstein’s monster, threatening to cost billions and wrench away local control of care services.

“Rather than simply delaying this Bill again and again, it should be dismantled entirely.

“The money that has been and will be wasted on unnecessary bureaucracy should be spent on boosting pay and conditions for frontline care staff and ensuring that conditions for service users improve.

“That’s what social care services really need.”

Social care minister Maree Todd, speaking in Holyrood in favour of the motion, told MSPs change in the social care sector was “urgently needed” and described the Bill as “milestone legislation”.

She added: “We remain committed to delivering a National Care Service to improve quality, fairness and consistency of provision that meets individuals’ needs.

“We know that the social care system in Scotland needs to change and that our partners across the public sector, including local government and the NHS, agree.”

The legislation has been criticised for giving ministers more power, as well as the process by which the service is being designed.

Ministers have decided to pass a framework Bill to create the main structure of the service, while embarking on a process of co-design – involving speaking to stakeholders including the care sector, councils, patients and unions – to develop the detail of the service.

The details would subsequently be passed into law through secondary legislation.

Despite the Bill still being before Holyrood, the Scottish Government has pushed the implementation of the NCS from 2026 to 2029, saving £1.2 billion in the coming years.

The legislation has also been criticised for costing the Scottish Government £17.4 million in civil service time.