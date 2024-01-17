Cameron and Argentinian leader Milei ‘agree to disagree’ over Falklands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron and Argentinian leader Milei ‘agree to disagree’ over Falklands

By Press Association
Lord Cameron (James Manning/PA)
Lord Cameron (James Manning/PA)

Lord Cameron and Argentinian leader Javier Milei “agree to disagree” over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, the Foreign Office has said.

The Foreign Secretary met the Argentine president for talks at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Mr Milei has suggested a Hong Kong-style agreement which would see the UK hand sovereignty of the islands in the South Atlantic to Buenos Aires.

He said Foreign Secretary and his Argentine counterpart Diana Mondino would “move forward in finding a solution” to the dispute over the islands.

But the Foreign Office made clear the issue of sovereignty was not up for discussion.

A spokesman said it was a “warm and cordial” meeting.

“On the Falkland Islands, the Foreign Secretary and President Milei said they would agree to disagree, and do so politely,” the spokesman said.

“The UK position and ongoing support for the Falkland Islanders’ right to self-determination remains unchanged.”

In a social media post Lord Cameron said the pair discussed “building co-operation on trade and combating global threats” and there was “much that the UK and Argentina can achieve by working together”.

Javier Milei
President of Argentina Javier Milei (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Argentina has long claimed sovereignty over the Falklands and Mr Milei has previously suggested the UK should approach the issue in a similar way to the handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997.

After the meeting with Lord Cameron, Mr Milei was asked by Latin American news website Infobae whether there was scope for a resolution to the Falklands issue based on that model.

“We have not made in-depth progress, but we have made it an item on the agenda for our minister Diana Mondino and minister Cameron to move forward in finding a solution on the topic,” he said, according to a translation.

The Falklands, known as Islas Malvinas in Argentina, were the subject of a bloody conflict in 1982.

The war claimed the lives of 255 British servicemen, three islanders and 649 Argentinian personnel.

UK ministers have repeatedly cited the results of a 2013 referendum which saw close to 100% of voters on the islands, which have a population of about 3,500, opt to remain a British Overseas Territory.

The Falklands are about 8,000 miles from Britain and 300 miles from mainland Argentina.