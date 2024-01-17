Starmer writes to civil service chief to request start of access talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer writes to civil service chief to request start of access talks

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has written to the Cabinet Secretary requesting to start access talks (Lucy North/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has written to the head of the civil service with a request to start preparations for a potential change of government after the general election.

The letter to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, sent on Wednesday, comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week authorised for the talks between Labour and the civil service to commence.

The meetings will be an opportunity for Labour to discuss its agenda for government and establish relationships with potential future colleagues in Whitehall.

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: “Keir Starmer has today written to the Cabinet Secretary to begin the access talks process.”

Simon Case
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case will oversee the access talks with Labour (Oli Scarff/PA)

The process, which will be overseen by Mr Case, is expected to begin before the end of January, PA news agency understands.

Labour is comfortably ahead in opinion polls, with a survey by Savanta published on Tuesday putting Sir Keir’s outfit 17 points ahead of Mr Sunak’s Conservatives.

Another major opinion poll published this week, using a research method that looks to predict constituency-by-constituency results, signalled doom for the Prime Minister, with the Tories said to be on course for a 1997-style wipeout.

The YouGov survey of 14,000 people indicated that the Conservatives could hold on to as few as 169 seats, with Sir Keir entering Downing Street with 385 Labour seats.

Access talks are held in the run-up to a general election, and are the only chance for the Opposition and the civil service to exchange information ahead of a potential handover date after the election.

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives are behind in opinion polls (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Leader of the Opposition must write to the Prime Minister requesting the meetings in order to initiate the process.

By convention, the Prime Minister is expected to respond by authorising the talks ahead of an election.

Reports had suggested that Mr Sunak had delayed agreeing to the meetings but the Cabinet Office last week confirmed he had given the go-ahead.

In a statement issued on Thursday, a Cabinet Office spokesman said: “In line with the long-standing process set out in the cabinet manual, the Prime Minister has authorised access talks between the official opposition and civil service.

“The Cabinet Secretary will oversee and arrange these discussions.”

The Prime Minister has said it is his “working assumption” that he will send the nation to the polls to elect a new Westminster government in the second half of 2024, with October or November thought to be most likely.