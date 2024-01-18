Steel unions meeting Tata for talks over future of company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Steel unions meeting Tata for talks over future of company

By Press Association
(Ben Birchall/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Unions representing steelworkers will meet industry giant Tata on Thursday for talks about the future of the company.

There have been fears of heavy job losses, especially at the plant in Port Talbot, South Wales, under moves to move to a greener form of steelmaking to cut emissions and stem financial losses.

Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, GMB national officer, said unions had produced a “well thought-out and researched” alternative proposal aimed at saving jobs.

She said: “Our position remains any compulsory job losses are wholly avoidable and the people of South Wales, as well as the industry as a whole, deserve the support and consideration that our plan outlines.”

Jonathan Reynolds
Jonathan Reynolds (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jonathan Reynolds, shadow business and trade secretary, said: “The Conservative Government has pushed a plan that uses millions of taxpayers’ money only to make thousands of people redundant and leave us unable to produce primary steel in the UK.

“What the Government offered was never a serious plan for the long term for our steel industry. It is yet another sticking plaster from a Government living crisis to crisis unable to take a long-term view.

“Labour knows that the British steel industry can have a bright future and we have a cast-iron commitment to the steel industry.

“We have earmarked up to £3 billion for investment in green steel alongside industry, working with steel communities to ensure the transition to green steel comes with jobs.

“While the Conservatives scramble around for last-minute deals, Labour will make long-term investments through our industrial strategy to protect British jobs, safeguard our national capabilities and create jobs rather than throw British steelworkers on the scrapheap.”