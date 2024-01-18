‘Little bit of respite’ for housing market after challenging year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Little bit of respite’ for housing market after challenging year

By Press Association
Professionals predicted a solid recovery in home sales volumes emerging in 2024 (Rui Vieira/PA)
The housing market has had some respite in recent weeks after a challenging year, according to surveyors.

Inquiries from new buyers are approaching a flatter trend, after falling in recent months, according to the December 2023 report from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics).

The volume of newly agreed sales, while still falling, was at its least negative since March 2022, Rics’ survey of property professionals found.

Professionals predicted a solid recovery in home sales volumes emerging in 2024.

It also now takes 18 weeks on average to complete a sale, compared with 20 weeks back in September 2023, the report said.

House prices continued to follow a downward trend in December, but the negative pressure on prices is diminishing, Rics said.

Looking to the three months ahead, prices are expected to continue edging downwards, before stabilising by the end of the year.

The latest feedback on house price expectations remains varied across the UK, with professionals in Northern Ireland, the north west of England and Scotland anticipating higher prices in 12 months, the report said.

Looking at the rental sector, tenant demand rose over the month.

A lack of properties available on the lettings market continues to underpin rising rental prices, Rics said.

Longer-term projections point to a nearly 4% increase in rents over the year ahead and for rental growth to average 5% per year over the next five years, the report said.

Rics senior economist Tarrant Parsons said: “With 2023 proving to be a particularly challenging year for the UK housing market, it appears recent weeks have seen a little bit of respite emerge.

“Supported by an easing in mortgage interest rates of late, buyer demand has now stabilised, and this is expected to translate into a slight recovery in residential sales volumes over the coming months.

“Nevertheless, the lending climate is set to remain restrictive compared to much of the post-global financial crisis era next year, meaning any uplift in activity is likely to be limited for the time being.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank said: “The predictable result of mortgage lenders dropping their rates is that demand has increased and price declines in the UK housing market appear to have bottomed out. We expect UK prices to rise by 3% this year and sales volumes to increase from a low base in 2023 as the economic convulsions of recent years fade.”