Urgent changes needed to protect Welsh devolution, independent commission finds

Urgent changes are needed to protect devolution in Wales from collapse with independence a viable option for the country, an independent commission has found.

The Independent Commission On The Constitutional Future Of Wales, a cross-party group of 11 members, published its final report on Thursday following a two-year project.

Its interim report, published in December 2022, reported significant issues with the way Wales is governed within the Union and that the status quo was not a viable foundation for stability and prosperity for the nation.

That report set out three alternative constitutional routes for Wales, independence, a federal system and enhancing devolution.

The commission’s final report has concluded that all three options are “viable for the long term”, arguing that urgent changes are required to protect the status quo.

These include the devolution of justice, policing and rail infrastructure as well as major changes to the way Wales is funded.

Aerial view of Conwy Castle, in Conwy, North Wales (Peter Byrne/PA)

Professor Laura McAllister, co-chair of the commission, said: “Almost a quarter of a century has passed since powers were first devolved to Wales and this was the right time to have this national conversation with the people of Wales about the next steps in our constitutional journey.

“Many citizens we have spoken to were not even born at the point that devolution began, while many others have seen changes to how Wales is run in the last 25 years and have opinions on what can be done better or differently.

“Through our work, it became clear that the status quo is not sustainable and the needs of the people of Wales are not being met.

“If Welsh devolution, even as it stands, is to be protected, these changes must take place urgently.

“We can then look further ahead at these three possible routes for Wales’ future, each of which clearly have both challenges and opportunities.”

The commission, chaired by Prof McAllister and Dr Rowan Williams, a former archbishop of Canterbury, was set up in 2021 to examine how Wales is governed and options for change.

It was formed of 11 members from a range of backgrounds and political views.

Over the past two years, it has engaged with thousands of people across Wales through surveys, a community engagement fund, roadshows and an online platform.

The commission is now calling on the Welsh Government to improve civic education for all, and the initiation of a constitutional statement for Wales to be drafted by its citizens.

Its report also finds legislated protections for inter-governmental relations are required to ensure each level of government works together.

The members say enhanced devolution would be economically stable and largely risk-free, without requiring a referendum and would not fundamentally change the fiscal position of Wales in the United Kingdom economy.

A federal UK is an accountable “middle way” with more potential benefits than enhanced devolution, while carrying less risk than independence.

The report says an independent Wales would offer the potential for long-term positive change enabling Wales to shape its constitution though carries the highest risk to Wales economically in the short to medium term.

Dr Williams said: “This is Wales’ national conversation and the Commission has tried to do things differently.

“Our report is the result of two years of open discussion.

“We’ve focused on hearing from different voices across Welsh communities, as well as the advice of experts.

“This has been an exercise in communicating directly with the people of Wales, collecting evidence and seeking to understand their lived experiences.

“This dialogue has been hugely valuable, but there is much more work to be done.

“We need to make sure that everyone has a voice in deciding the future path of their nation, the national conversation we have begun has to continue beyond the life of this Commission.”

Responding to the report, Labour’s shadow secretary of state for Wales Jo Stevens described it as an “important contribution” for the Welsh Government’s considerations of the future of the country.

“Labour is the party of devolution and we are committed to reinforcing the status of the Senedd, strengthening intergovernmental working and pushing power out of Westminster and into the hands of communities,” she said.

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, the leader of Plaid Cymru, praised the report as “groundbreaking” and a “very significant step forward in terms of the constitutional debate in Wales”.

“It is crystal clear that the status quo and the limited devolution we have is not sustainable,” he said.

“Steps need to be taken immediately to build on the current settlement and as a party we will be urging the implementation of the series of recommendations on strengthening Welsh democracy settlement with immediate effect.”

Shadow constitution minister Darren Millar said: “This constitutional navel gazing is a distraction from the issues which matter to the people of Wales.

“While there are some interesting aspects of this report which will require further consideration, the work of the commission will not make ambulances arrive any faster, properly staff our foods or support Welsh businesses.”