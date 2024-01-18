Inquiry into AI and impartiality in the media launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquiry into AI and impartiality in the media launched

By Press Association
Committee chairwoman and conservative peer Baroness Stowell (PA)

Peers will look into the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and how impartiality and trust has changed in the news industry.

The House of Lords communications and digital committee announced the future of news in the UK: impartiality, trust and technology inquiry on Thursday.

Committee chairwoman and conservative peer Baroness Stowell said: “News providers are facing a challenging future: new technologies, disruption to business models, declining trust and growing concerns around impartiality all add up to a highly complex and difficult problem.

“Accurate, independent and financially sustainable news must remain a key part of our democratic society.

“We will be examining how this can be achieved at a time when traditional news providers are losing the trust and the support of some audiences, who are increasingly questioning their accuracy, impartiality and value.”

Ahead of the expected 2024 general election there have been “concerns about online disinformation”, Baroness Stowell added.

But she said this should not mean views “that differ from those who have traditionally exercised power over what is seen, heard and reported” are marginalised.

Baroness Stowell added: “The news industry must address this challenge carefully if all audiences are to have confidence; it is not something that can be solved simply by introducing more or different regulation.

“Our inquiry will hear from a wide range of views as we investigate these complex and vital matters.”

The committee has asked for written evidence about the impact of technology platforms, online news aggregators and generative AI tools, how impartial reporting has changed and how news organisations tackle disinformation.

It also asks for answers to the question of what the Government should be doing to address the above and if current regulation is enough.

The deadline to submit evidence is February 12.