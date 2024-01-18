Minister ends safeguarding of land on axed HS2 route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister ends safeguarding of land on axed HS2 route

By Press Association
Mark Harper said he was formally lifting the safeguarding directions (Joe Giddens/PA)
Mark Harper said he was formally lifting the safeguarding directions (Joe Giddens/PA)

Restrictions preventing the development of land earmarked for a now-scrapped section of HS2 have been lifted, Transport Secretary Mark Harper has announced.

The Cabinet Minister has ended safeguarding for Phase 2a between the West Midlands and Crewe.

This means land on the route can be developed in a way that would conflict with building the high speed railway.

In October last year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak axed plans to extend HS2 beyond the West Midlands, to save money.

At the time, the Department for Transport (DfT) said safeguarding would be lifted “at the earliest opportunity”.

Railway consultant William Barter described the decision as “ludicrous” and an act of “spite”, saying it would make it harder for a future government to reverse the decision not to extend the railway.

In a written statement to Parliament on Thursday, Mr Harper said he is “formally lifting the safeguarding directions”.

He went on: “By lifting safeguarding, the Government provides certainty to people along the former route of HS2 and makes development easier, as HS2 Ltd will no longer object to proposed development in the area to which the safeguarding directions had applied.”

Mr Harper confirmed that “work is underway” on lifting safeguarding for Phase 2b land between Crewe and Manchester, which is expected to happen by the summer.

The process of selling properties acquired by HS2 Ltd that are no longer needed “will begin shortly”, he added.

Safeguarding will continue around the planned Handsacre Link in Lichfield, Staffordshire, where the high speed railway will connect with the West Coast Main Line.

Mr Harper also announced the closure of three schemes which provided financial support to homeowners on or near the Phase 2 routes.

The Need to Sell programme remains open to support residents “until the blighting effect of HS2 has fully receded”, the Cabinet minister wrote.