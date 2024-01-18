Sunak insists his plan is working despite surprise hike in inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sunak insists his plan is working despite surprise hike in inflation

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak insisted his economic plan was working despite Wednesday’s unexpected rise in inflation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak insisted his economic plan was working despite Wednesday’s unexpected rise in inflation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister insisted Britain was “pointing in the right direction” despite an unexpected increase in inflation at the end of last year.

Figures released on Wednesday showed inflation rose slightly to 4% in December, confounding expectations after a year in which inflation had more than halved.

In a press conference on Thursday, Rishi Sunak said his economic plan was delivering “demonstrable” progress and would deliver further tax cuts in future.

He told reporters in Downing Street: “I’m interested in sticking with the plan that I set out to the British people, because that plan is working.

“It is delivering real change.

“And if we stick with that plan, we’ll be able to build a brighter future for everyone’s families in this country and a renewed sense of pride in our nation.

“And the progress that we have made is demonstrable.

“Listen, last year was a tricky year.

“Recovering from the legacy of Covid, backlogs in our public services, the impact of the war in Ukraine on energy prices.

“But we are now pointing in the right direction, progress is being made.

“We’ve now had five months where wages have been rising faster than prices.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

“People have started seeing the benefit in mortgage rates with those coming down.

“Inflation has fallen… from over 11% to 4%.

“And because of that progress, we were able to deliver a very significant tax cut for tens of millions of people in work.”

Economists have warned that further increases in inflation could take place due to the impact of insecurity in the Red Sea on shipping costs, and on Wednesday the Chancellor acknowledged that inflation “does not fall in a straight line”.

On Thursday, Mr Sunak said the Government’s priority was to continue cutting taxes “when it’s responsible to do so”.

He said: “We want to keep cutting people’s taxes because we believe that people should be able to keep more of their own money.”

The new year brought a cut in the rate of national insurance, worth £450 a year to someone on the average salary of £35,000, although the overall tax burden is still forecast to rise over the coming years.