Fujitsu vows to compensate victims of Post Office Horizon IT scandal

Fujitsu has confirmed it will contribute to compensation payments to Post Office subpostmasters wrongfully convicted in the Horizon IT scandal.

It had earlier emerged that the company will not bid for Government contracts while an inquiry into the scandal is ongoing.

The Japanese technology firm offered its “deepest apologies” to wronged subpostmasters and their families in a fresh statement on Thursday.

More than 700 Post Office branch managers were convicted after Fujitsu’s faulty accounting software Horizon made it look like money was missing from their shops.

The saga prompted outcry from across the country after it was dramatised in a series for ITV this month.

It led Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to promise fast-track legislation to overturn the convictions of those wrongly-prosecuted in England and Wales by the end of the year.

Those whose convictions are quashed are eligible for £600,000 compensation.

Fujitsu said it will co-ordinate with the UK Government over its response, including providing funds to compensate victims.

It said it is co-operating with the public inquiry, which is examining “complex events that have unfolded over many years”.

“The Fujitsu Group hopes for a swift resolution that ensures a just outcome for the victims,” it said.

Fujitsu’s European boss first hinted at the group providing cash to postmasters during a grilling by MPs from the Business and Trade Committee on Tuesday.

Paul Patterson said the technology giant has a “moral obligation” to contribute to compensation, admitting to “bugs and errors” in the Horizon system.

Fujitsu’s European director Paul Patterson said the company had a ‘moral obligation’ to contribute to compensation for subpostmasters on Tuesday (House of Commons/PA)

Earlier on Thursday, Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart said Fujitsu will not bid for Government contracts whilst the public inquiry into the scandal is ongoing.

Mr Burghart told the Commons on Thursday: “This morning (the) Cabinet Office received a letter from Fujitsu voluntarily undertaking not to bid for Government contracts whilst the inquiry is ongoing, unless of course the Government ask them to.”

It comes amid calls for the company to be blocked from putting its name forward for future work with the Government.

Since 2012, the public sector as a whole has awarded Fujitsu almost 200 contracts worth a combined total of £6.8 billion, according to analysts Tussell.

About 43 of those contracts are still in operation, worth a total of £3.6 billion, including the contract for Horizon.

It also has contracts with multiple Government departments including the Home Office, the Foreign Office, Defra and the Ministry of Defence.