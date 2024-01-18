Fujitsu vows to compensate victims of Post Office Horizon IT scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fujitsu vows to compensate victims of Post Office Horizon IT scandal

By Press Association
Fujitsu UK head office in Bracknell. Fujitsu has confirmed it will pay compensation to victims of the Post Office Horizon IT scandal (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Fujitsu has confirmed it will contribute to compensation payments to Post Office subpostmasters wrongfully convicted in the Horizon IT scandal.

It had earlier emerged that the company will not bid for Government contracts while an inquiry into the scandal is ongoing.

The Japanese technology firm offered its “deepest apologies” to wronged subpostmasters and their families in a fresh statement on Thursday.

More than 700 Post Office branch managers were convicted after Fujitsu’s faulty accounting software Horizon made it look like money was missing from their shops.

The saga prompted outcry from across the country after it was dramatised in a series for ITV this month.

It led Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to promise fast-track legislation to overturn the convictions of those wrongly-prosecuted in England and Wales by the end of the year.

Those whose convictions are quashed are eligible for £600,000 compensation.

Fujitsu said it will co-ordinate with the UK Government over its response, including providing funds to compensate victims.

It said it is co-operating with the public inquiry, which is examining “complex events that have unfolded over many years”.

“The Fujitsu Group hopes for a swift resolution that ensures a just outcome for the victims,” it said.

Fujitsu’s European boss first hinted at the group providing cash to postmasters during a grilling by MPs from the Business and Trade Committee on Tuesday.

Paul Patterson said the technology giant has a “moral obligation” to contribute to compensation, admitting to “bugs and errors” in the Horizon system.

Post Office Horizon IT scandal
Fujitsu’s European director Paul Patterson said the company had a ‘moral obligation’ to contribute to compensation for subpostmasters on Tuesday (House of Commons/PA)

Earlier on Thursday, Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart said Fujitsu will not bid for Government contracts whilst the public inquiry into the scandal is ongoing.

Mr Burghart told the Commons on Thursday: “This morning (the) Cabinet Office received a letter from Fujitsu voluntarily undertaking not to bid for Government contracts whilst the inquiry is ongoing, unless of course the Government ask them to.”

It comes amid calls for the company to be blocked from putting its name forward for future work with the Government.

Since 2012, the public sector as a whole has awarded Fujitsu almost 200 contracts worth a combined total of £6.8 billion, according to analysts Tussell.

About 43 of those contracts are still in operation, worth a total of £3.6 billion, including the contract for Horizon.

It also has contracts with multiple Government departments including the Home Office, the Foreign Office, Defra and the Ministry of Defence.