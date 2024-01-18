MPs call for more action to boost school attendance rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

MPs call for more action to boost school attendance rates

By Press Association
MPs have called for more to be done to boost school attendance amid a ‘shift in parental attitudes’ (Nick Ansell/PA)
MPs have called for more to be done to boost school attendance amid a ‘shift in parental attitudes’ (Nick Ansell/PA)

A “shift in parental attitudes” surrounding minor illness has led to more children being off school after the Covid-19 pandemic, MPs have said.

The Education and Health Select Committees have called for more work to be done to “help pupils and parents make more informed decisions about attending school with a minor illness”.

Earlier this month the Department for Education (DfE) launched a “major national drive” to improve school attendance.

The DfE launched the national campaign – Moments Matter, Attendance Counts – to highlight the importance of attendance to parents and carers, alongside other initiatives to drive up attendance and tackle persistent absence.

But just 10 days after the campaign was launched, MPs have called for more to be done.

The chairmen of the Commons’ committees have penned a joint letter to Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and Health Secretary Victoria Atkins calling for a school attendance and self-care public health information campaign.

“Illness related (school) absences remain significantly higher than pre-Covid owing to the shift in parental attitudes surrounding sending their children to school with minor illnesses,” Robin Walker, chair of the Education Committee, and Steve Brine, chair of the Health and Social Care Committee, wrote.

As well as helping parents and carers understand when their children should attend school with a minor illness, the campaign should also help them understand “about appropriate situations in which to seek care from a GP”, the letter adds.

They point out that there is “high demand” on GP services and that challenges in the system “can be exacerbated if parents do not have an understanding of when it is appropriate to contact their GP regarding their child’s illness, and when to administer self-care”.

And a national campaign could “advise parents on when it is appropriate for children to attend school despite a minor illness, when it is best to administer self-care, and when to seek NHS services,” they said, adding: “Would you both be willing to endorse a joint public information campaign between the DHSC (Department for Health and Social Care) and DfE to help tackle both challenges simultaneously?”

The DfE and the DHSC have been approached for comment.