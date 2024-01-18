Coffey insists no misunderstanding in ‘Kigali government’ Commons clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coffey insists no misunderstanding in ‘Kigali government’ Commons clash

By Press Association
Therese Coffey doubled down on her criticism of Yvette Cooper on Thursday (Jacob King/PA)
Therese Coffey doubled down on her criticism of Yvette Cooper on Thursday (Jacob King/PA)

Therese Coffey has insisted she was not involved in a mix up after hitting out at Labour’s shadow home secretary over her use of the phrase “Kigali government” in the Commons.

The former deputy prime minister said she was affronted by Yvette Cooper’s description of the Rwandan government during Wednesday’s Commons debate on the Government’s asylum bill.

“I was somewhat astonished by the speech of the shadow Home Secretary, who cannot even get the name of the country right, talking about the Kigali government when we are talking about Rwanda – a respected country that has recently been president of the Commonwealth,” Ms Coffey told MPs.

Ms Cooper, who has led Labour’s attack on the Rwanda policy, was referencing the fact the capital of the East African country is Kigali.

Ms Coffey’s intervention raised eyebrows among some social media users, with the Suffolk Coastal MP later insisting she took issue with the “disrespect” shown to Rwanda.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, she said: “Some keyboard snipers moaning that I criticised the opposition for referring to the Kigali government, not the Rwandan government.

Ms Coffey said she was affronted by Yvette Cooper’s description of the Rwandan government during Wednesday’s Commons debate on the Government’s asylum bill (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I would not call the French government, the Paris government nor the Scottish government, the Edinburgh government. Why disrespect Rwanda?”

The former environment secretary rejected the idea she had misunderstood Ms Cooper’s remarks.

“Of course, Kigali is the capital city of Rwanda,” she said.

“The Kigali amendment to the Montreal Protocol is one of the most important agreements to strive towards net zero focusing on the phase down of HFCs. It is a key part of keeping 1.5 alive.”