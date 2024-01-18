‘Very deep flaws’ in generative AI tech, says boss of ChatGPT firm OpenAI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Very deep flaws’ in generative AI tech, says boss of ChatGPT firm OpenAI

By Press Association
Sam Altman recently returned to the helm of OpenAI after he was ousted by the board in a vote of no confidence (Alastair Grant/PA)
Sam Altman recently returned to the helm of OpenAI after he was ousted by the board in a vote of no confidence (Alastair Grant/PA)

There are “very deep flaws” in current generative AI technology and the public is learning its limitations, according to the boss of ChatGPT’s parent business.

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, added that, despite rapid improvements in generative AI, “you don’t actually want that to drive your car”.

The comments came as he answered questions on a panel alongside Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Salesforce chief Marc Benioff, Accenture chief Julie Sweet and Pfizer chief Albert Bourla at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Mr Altman told the audience that people are becoming accustomed to using AI tools and that they “know it might be wrong but that can be ok”.

“It’s a very limited current capability and it has very deep flaws,” he said.

“People are finding ways to use it for great productivity gains and other gains, and they understand the limitations.

“A system that is sometimes right, sometimes creative but often totally wrong – you don’t actually want that to drive your car.

“But you are happy for it to help you brainstorm what to write about or help you with code that you then check.”

“The OpenAI style of model is good at some things but not good for a life-and-death situation.”

It comes just two months after the co-founder and chief executive officer dramatically returned to the helm of the business after OpenAI’s board of directors had voted no confidence in him days earlier.

Mr Altman admitted the company’s board was too small and did not have the necessary experience.

“At some point you just have to laugh, at some point, it just gets so ridiculous,” he said, describing the period around his reinstatement.