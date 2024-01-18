Irish MEPs criticise wording of ‘conditional’ EU call for Gaza ceasefire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish MEPs criticise wording of ‘conditional’ EU call for Gaza ceasefire

By Press Association
Green Party TD Ciaran Cuffe leaving the convention centre. (Niall Carson/PA)
Irish MEPs have said they did not vote in favour of a European Parliament motion that called for a Gaza ceasefire because two conditions attached to it rendered it “meaningless”.

The non-binding resolution called for a permanent ceasefire and renewed efforts towards a political solution provided that all hostages are released and Hamas is dismantled.

The resolution passed on Thursday by 312 votes to 131 votes, with 72 abstentions.

All five Fine Gael MEPs voted in favour of the motion, while four Fianna Fail and Green Party MEPs said they voted against the motion.

All of Ireland’s MEPs voted in favour of an amendment that called for “an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire”, but this was not passed by the Parliament.

Green Party MEPs Grace O’Sullivan and Ciaran Cuffe said they voted against the ceasefire resolution as amendments to the text made it “practically meaningless”.

Ms O’Sullivan, who is a member of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Palestine, said the EU needed to be “braver”.

“In saying that the Parliament only supports a ceasefire on the condition that Hamas is eliminated essentially hands the far-right Israeli government a blank cheque to continue the bombardment of Gaza for as long as they want,” she said.

“Once again the EU has failed to provide any leadership on the Israeli onslaught on the Gazan civilian population.

“Conservative groups, including the EPP (Fine Gael’s political group at EU level), have played a consistent role as an obstacle to peace.

“We need a braver EU that is willing to stand against the worst humanitarian crisis of our time and call loud and clear for a permanent ceasefire without taking sides. This is a dark day for the European peace project.”

Mr Cuffe said it was “no secret that the European Union is divided on this”.

“However, after more than 100 days of constant bombardment, over 24,000 dead and millions of people displaced, Europe is compelled to call for a meaningful ceasefire at a bare minimum.

“Never has this Union seemed so divorced from its founding values of peace and respect for human rights.”

European Parliament election
Fianna Fail candidate Barry Andrews (centre) did not support the resolution (Niall Carson/PA)

Fianna Fail MEPs Barry Andrews and Billy Kelleher also did not support the resolution, stating that it “was not balanced enough to earn our support”.

“The inclusion of conditionality clauses with respect to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, supported by right-wing MEPs, was a red-line issue for us.

“Sadly, its inclusion meant that we could not vote in favour of today’s resolution on the conflict in Gaza.

“Furthermore, progressive, balanced amendments were also defeated, which meant that the final text did not, we feel, reflect our views, and crucially the views of the vast majority of Irish people who we seek to represent in the European Parliament.

“A coalition of right-wing forces scuppered this very important resolution today. We do not believe that any conditionality should be attached to a possible ceasefire. With more than 24,000 Palestinian deaths to date, any possible delay in implementing a ceasefire would be morally and ethically wrong.

“The European Union, and its institutions, must accept that allowing Israel to continue its destruction of Gaza is an abject failure of European diplomacy and reflects very poorly on our Union.”

Shane MacGowan funeral
Sean Kelly said the five MEPs had ‘repeatedly’ called for a humanitarian ceasefire and for a peaceful end to the conflict (Damien Eagers/PA)

Leader of Fine Gael in the European Parliament Sean Kelly said the five MEPs had “repeatedly” called for a humanitarian ceasefire and for a peaceful end to the conflict.

“We voted in favour of the European Parliament’s Resolution calling for a ceasefire today,” he said.

“We have raised our concerns over the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza and the huge loss of life there with our colleagues at an EU level. We support the Irish government’s efforts to intensify the pressure for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and we urge the EU to do the same.

“We fully condemn the actions of the terrorist organisation Hamas and underline Israel’s right to exist. All hostages taken by Hamas should be released unconditionally as soon as possible. A ceasefire could be a first step towards a peaceful resolution, within which a two-state solution should be revisited.”