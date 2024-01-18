Home Office loses track of nearly 6,000 asylum seekers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Home Office loses track of nearly 6,000 asylum seekers

By Press Association
Almost 6,000 asylum seekers whose claims have been withdrawn have gone missing in the UK, ministers have admitted (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Almost 6,000 asylum seekers whose claims have been withdrawn have gone missing in the UK, ministers have admitted.

The migrants “remain in the UK and the Home Office is taking steps to urgently re-establish contact with them”, the disclosure to MPs revealed.

It comes after the Commons Home Affairs Committee demanded answers after a senior Home Office official last year told members the department did not know the whereabouts of more than 17,000 asylum seekers whose claims have been withdrawn.

Labour said the news was “yet more evidence of the shocking mismanagement and chaos” in the asylum system.

In the letter to committee chairwoman Dame Diana Johnson, illegal migration minister Michael Tomlison and legal migration minister Tom Pursglove said it was “erroneous to say that the Home Office has lost the 17,316 cases that have been withdrawn over the 12 months to 30 September 2023”.

They said there were a “variety of reasons” why this decision could be made and that the majority (68%) have either “left the UK already”, submitted a fresh asylum claim or steps were being taken to “secure their removal from the UK.”

But the ministers confirmed 5,598 (32%) of those asylum seekers “remain in the UK and the Home Office is taking steps to urgently re-establish contact with them”, adding: “When we withdraw a claim, and if someone has no other permission to stay in the UK; funding and support stops and someone becomes liable for law enforcement activity to be removed from the UK.

“If these individuals were to make further submissions, caseworkers may consider whether their previous actions are damaging to their credibility.”

Some 5,931 (35%) are still in the UK and are in contact with the Home Office with their cases “now being managed by various teams across the Home Office including but not exclusively, Immigration Enforcement, appeals and litigation teams and further submissions”.

The letter said 3,144 (18%) of migrants who had their case withdrawn are no longer in the UK and have “no reason to have a continuing asylum claim”.

The remaining 2,643 asylum seekers (15%) are still in the UK and, in the wake of the department’s initial decision to withdrawn their claim, have “re-engaged with the Home Office and have been granted some form of lawful immigration status”.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “This is a staggering admission that the Home Office has lost almost 6,000 asylum seekers and has no idea where they are.

“The fact that thousands of people have been allowed to effectively disappear into the underground economy or left vulnerable to exploitation by criminal gangs is yet more evidence of the shocking mismanagement and chaos in the Tory asylum system.

“Time and again ministers are spending their time on gimmicks rather than getting a grip.”