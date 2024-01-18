Fujitsu’s European boss to give evidence at Horizon IT inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fujitsu’s European boss to give evidence at Horizon IT inquiry

By Press Association
Paul Patterson, director of Fujitsu Services Ltd, is due to give evidence at the inquiry on Friday (House of Commons/PA)
Fujitsu’s European boss who said the technology giant has a “moral obligation” to contribute to compensation for subpostmasters is set to give evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry.

Paul Patterson, the director of Fujitsu Services Ltd, faces his second grilling of the week after appearing at the Business and Trade Committee on Tuesday.

Mr Patterson previously apologised to subpostmasters who had been wrongly convicted as a result of problems within the Horizon software – conceding there were “bugs and errors in the system”.

On Friday, he will answer questions in phase four of the public inquiry which is looking at the action taken against subpostmasters – including civil and criminal proceedings and failures in investigations.

The statutory inquiry, which began in 2021, was established to ensure there was a “public summary of the failings which occurred with the Horizon IT system at the Post Office” and which subsequently led to the wrongful convictions of subpostmasters.

The probe is chaired by retired judge Sir Wyn Williams, who has previously looked at the human impact of the scandal, the Horizon system rollout and the operation of the system.

Since Tuesday, a number of Fujitsu witnesses – including security team managers and software developers – have been quizzed on their roles when dealing with problems reported by subpostmasters, and subsequent prosecutions.

One Fujitsu manager, Peter Sewell, faced a number of questions about a 2006 email in which he labelled subpostmaster Lee Castleton a “nasty chap” who will be “all out to rubbish” the company’s name ahead of legal proceedings which led to his bankruptcy.

Another witness, Rajbinder Sangha, a former member of Fujitsu’s fraud and litigation support office, told the probe this week that data from the scandal-hit Horizon system is still being used in court proceedings.

Software developer Gerald Barnes said problems have been identified with audit data provided to the Post Office by Fujitsu as late as August last year.

Mr Barnes said 13 transactions were missing in the “unreliable” data provided as part of an ongoing Court of Appeal case relating to a former subpostmaster of the Apex Corner branch in London.

Staff from Fujitsu software support centre, including team leader John Simpkins, feared being “hauled over the coals” after realising the Post Office was using “manipulated” audit data to criminally investigate subpostmasters.