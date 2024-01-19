Ofsted chief inspector says he is ‘uniquely placed’ to lead education reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ofsted chief inspector says he is ‘uniquely placed’ to lead education reform

By Press Association
Undated handout photo provided by Ofsted of their new chief inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver (Ofsted/PA)
Undated handout photo provided by Ofsted of their new chief inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver (Ofsted/PA)

Ofsted’s new chief inspector said his experience turning around “broken schools” makes him “uniquely placed” to make change for the better.

In his first major interview since becoming the education watchdog’s head inspector on January 1, Sir Martyn Oliver told The Times pupil behaviour was “certainly a challenge now”.

He told of one school he helped turn around where pupils were out of control.

Sir Martyn said: “Staff were on strike because the behaviour was so bad. Students were stopping staff, saying, ‘This is a no-go corridor. It belongs to the children.’

“These are the schools I’ve walked into to try and give those children a better education.”

Sir Martyn recounted an experience he had with two schools in Nottinghamshire that he said had serious weaknesses.

“The head teacher was assaulted on the first day we were there. Now both are outstanding, so the entire town attends one or the other,” he said.

“That’s what matters when you get it right.”

Sir Martyn said that the key to change in the education sector comes down to school leadership.

“Everything starts with leadership, with vision and efficacy,” he said.

“I’m ensuring all staff are open and transparent and not defensive — and working with different groups.

“That’s how you change the culture of an organisation; I’ve managed to do that many times, I’ve gone into difficult schools with difficult cultures, and I’ve been able to turn them around.”

Ofsted will resume school inspections on Monday in the wake of the suicide of head teacher Ruth Perry.

Mrs Perry took her own life after Ofsted downgraded her school, Caversham Primary School in Reading, down from the top rating of ‘outstanding’ to ‘inadequate’, Ofsted’s lowest rating, over safeguarding concerns.