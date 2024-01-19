It’s important to protect football at all levels for the future, says Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s important to protect football at all levels for the future, says Sunak

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak meets Eastleigh players during a visit to the Silverlake Stadium, in Eastleigh (Ben Mitchell/PA)
The Prime Minister has praised the role of football clubs in bringing together local communities as he pledged to help protect teams at all levels of the game during a visit to Eastleigh FC.

During a visit to the Silverlake Stadium in Eastleigh, Hampshire, Rishi Sunak had a chance to meet the first team players of the National League club as well as the coaches and managers.

The Prime Minister, who grew up in nearby Southampton, learned about the club’s training programme which includes young players aged between 16 and 19 studying for a Btec in Sport.

He congratulated the players on their successful FA Cup run and told them: “Even my mum picked up on it and was excited.”

Rishi Sunak visits Hampshire
Rishi Sunak checks out the pitch at Eastleigh FC (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Mr Sunak said: “When it comes to football, the thing that is important to me is making sure that we have sport that we all love, that’s supported and protected into the future.

“And clubs like this are a great example of the benefits that football bring to the local community like the cup run that has done an enormous amount to just boost a local community and bring everyone together.

“And that is why we we want to bring forward plans for a football regulator to make sure that the sport that we all love and is so intrinsic to the fabric of our country is protected into the future; that clubs are sustainable; that fans, importantly, have their voices heard and big decisions and, crucially, funding works across the football pyramid.

“We need to make sure that the funding reaches all the clubs and that’s why we’re bringing forward those plans to protect the sport.”

Rishi Sunak visits Hampshire
Rishi Sunak speaks to Eastleigh FC manager Richard Hill, left, during his visit (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The Prime Minister also addressed concerns about funding for local authorities and said: “The funding that councils have received from Government has gone up in real terms after inflation every year and, if you look, on average this year, the total amount of money that councils have to spend on services has gone up by around 10%.”

He added that the Government was also providing funding through levelling up funds, high streets funds and towns funds.

Mr Sunak also said that a “balance” had to be reached on building new homes and business parks with the need to preserve green spaces.

He said: “We’ve got to get the balance right. We promised that we would build a million homes over this parliament.

“I’m pleased we are on track to deliver that because young people do need to have the opportunity to own their own home, that’s the type of country we want to live in and we’re determined to deliver that.

“But it’s important that those homes are built in the right places and that’s why we’ve said we are in favour of protecting the green belt and not imposing top-down planning targets on local communities.”