Fujitsu boss labels editing of witness statements in prosecutions as ‘shameful’

Fujitsu’s European boss has described the editing of witness statements to defend the Horizon IT system that were used in the prosecutions of subpostmasters as “shameful”.

Paul Patterson told the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry that he was “surprised” that details of bugs, errors and defects (BEDs) in the scandal-hit software were not included in witness statements for criminal proceedings against subpostmasters.

He admitted that BEDs had existed in the system for “nearly two decades” and said the “vast majority” had been shared with the Post Office contemporaneously.

Paul Patterson, director of Fujitsu Services Ltd, faced a second grilling, following questioning at the Business and Trade Committee (House of Commons/PA)

Mr Patterson told the probe he did not believe Fujitsu “knew at the time” that the Post Office was prosecuting subpostmasters based on the inaccurate data it was providing to them.

Counsel to the inquiry Jason Beer KC asked him: “When did Fujitsu put two and two together and realise they added up to four – four being ‘we need to tell the Post Office about these bugs, errors and defects – not because there’s a problem with the system we’re selling to them, but because they’re prosecuting subpostmasters on the basis of the evidence we’re providing to them’?”

Mr Patterson replied: “There’s lots of evidence of us informing the Post Office of that data that we’ve just discussed, bugs and errors, and how those bugs and errors did or did not impact the financial position as reported.

“What the Post Office did with that piece of data, Mr Beer, I do not believe Fujitsu knew at the time, but certainly latterly… the company became more aware that it was being used nearly solely for prosecutions.”

Mr Beer continued: “Would you agree that the 29 summaries that we’ve just looked at some examples of, revealing bugs, errors and defects in the Horizon system, ought to have been revealed to the Post Office for the purposes of its investigatory and prosecutorial functions?”

Mr Patterson responded: “So I don’t know if they were not.”

Mr Beer interjected: “That’s a different question, I’m asking would you agree that they ought to have been?”

Mr Patterson said: “Yes, I do.”

Mr Beer then asked: “You know, I think, that Fujitsu employees provided witness statements to the Post Office for the purposes of the prosecution of subpostmasters and speaking in general terms, these bugs errors and defects did not find their way into those witness statements. Do you know why?”

The Fujitsu director replied: “I do not know why.

“I have seen examples of the witness statements. On a personal level, I’m surprised that that detail was not included in the witness statements given by Fujitsu staff to the Post Office – and I’ve seen some evidence of editing of witness statements by others.”

Mr Beer added: “Where there was a proposal, I think you’re referring to, to include at least a reference to some of the bugs or some data integrity problems, and they were edited out.”

Mr Patterson said: “Yes, Mr Beer.”

The counsel to the inquiry then said: “No doubt you would regard that as shameful.”

Mr Patterson replied: “Yes, that’s one word I would use.”

Mr Beer continued: “What’s the other one?”

The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry is chaired by Sir Wyn Williams (Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA)

Mr Patterson said: “Shameful, appalling – my understanding of how our laws work in this country, that all of the evidence should have been put in front of the subpostmaster, that the Post Office was relying on to prosecute them.”

At the start of his evidence, the Fujitsu director reiterated his apology to subpostmasters, describing the scandal as an “appalling miscarriage of justice”.

He told the probe the technology giant was determined to “get to the truth wherever it lays” as he faced his second grilling of the week, following the Business and Trade Committee on Tuesday.

The statutory inquiry, which began in 2021, was established to ensure there was a “public summary of the failings which occurred with the Horizon IT system at the Post Office” and which subsequently led to the wrongful convictions of subpostmasters.

The probe is chaired by retired judge Sir Wyn Williams, who has previously looked at the human impact of the scandal, the Horizon system rollout and the operation of the system.