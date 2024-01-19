First-time buyers could be helped by reforms to building societies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First-time buyers could be helped by reforms to building societies

By Press Association
The Building Societies Act 1986 (Amendment) Bill aims to modernise societies by expanding their lending capacity (Jon Giles/PA Images)
Thousands of first-time buyers could be helped onto the property ladder by reforms to building societies backed by the House of Commons.

The Building Societies Act 1986 (Amendment) Bill aims to modernise societies by expanding their lending capacity.

The proposed law change, moved by Labour’s Julie Elliott, follows a Government consultation which considered how to allow building societies to “compete on a more level playing field with banks” and to promote competition within the financial services sector.

UK Parliament portraits
Labour’s Julie Elliott said modernisation of building society legislation is long overdue (Chris McAndrew/PA Images)

Ms Elliott’s Government-backed Bill received an unopposed second reading in the Commons and will undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords.

The MP for Sunderland Central told the Commons: “Although this Bill doesn’t solve all the issues in the broken housing market today, it could free up more availability of money to lend in mortgages.

“And as building societies lend more in percentage terms to first-time buyers, then it should enable more first-time buyers to get on the housing ladder.”

She added: “Modernisation of building society legislation is long overdue, there are some archaic requirements around the way they fund themselves that puts them at a competitive disadvantage when compared to banks.

“Competition in banking is good for consumers and given building societies drive innovation, particularly in supporting first-time buyers, strengthening the sector is a great route to supporting aspiration across the UK.”

She continued: “Prudent lending is crucial to the UK’s economic growth. Making this change will make building societies safe, more secure, and competitive in the long term, without affecting their status as mutuals.”

Conservative former minister George Freeman said: “This is a really important Bill for updating the law, giving building societies a chance to get back to where they were in the early 90s – they were responsible for something like 60% of the market, that’s dropped down to 20%.”

He added: “Increasing lending capacity is in itself a huge step forward, I think the figure is £10 billion of extra lending capacity will allow the provision of another 20,000 mortgages, and particularly for first-time buyers that is hugely important.”

Labour’s shadow Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq said: “Since 2020 building societies have supported 360,000 first-time buyers, that’s over £63 billion provided to help people buy their first homes, that’s why this Bill is so important.

“It will empower societies across the UK to raise more funds and help our vulnerable constituents.”

Treasury minister Nigel Huddleston said the Bill has the “whole-hearted” support of the Government.

He added: “The Government sees this Private Member’s Bill as a great way to support building societies, ensuring that they can compete with retail banks on a more level playing field, while continuing to provide essential competition to the UK financial services sector.”