MPs support making it easier for pubs to stay open longer for major occasions

Proposals to make it easier for hospitality venues to extend their opening hours for major national or local events have moved closer to becoming law.

Parliament is currently required to approve orders by the Government to relax licensing hours on specified dates and times, with such changes taking place for royal and sporting occasions.

But Labour’s Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields) said the “overly bureaucratic” process meant the change could not be made at short notice when England reached the final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia.

The South Shields MP noted the final was on a Sunday and the match kicked-off at 11am, with pubs losing out on extra revenue as they could not apply in time for an extension to their opening hours.

Parliament was also not sitting and therefore unable to approve a change, MPs heard.

Ms Lewell-Buck’s Licensing Hours Extensions Bill would simplify the parliamentary process and make it possible for an order to be approved when Parliament is in recess.

She said: “This is a really simple, impactful Bill. The pub is a great British institution. It’s right that they are able to welcome us through their doors for events of national and local significance.”

Home Office minister Laura Farris, offering the Government’s support, said: “This Bill results in the additional benefit of enabling extensions to be implemented at short notice, if necessary, including when Parliament is in recess.

“Current arrangements mean that fast-paced extensions are simply not always possible, which was particularly problematic when the Lionesses reached the final in Australia last year.

“This Bill rectifies this issues and ensures that licensing hours can be extended at short notice where necessary.”

The Bill received an unopposed second reading and will undergo further scrutiny at a later date.