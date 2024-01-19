Zelensky: UK-Ukraine relations will stay strong even if government changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zelensky: UK-Ukraine relations will stay strong even if government changes

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with President Volodymyr Zelensky (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

UK-Ukraine relations will stay strong whoever sits in Downing Street, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

In an interview with a UK broadcaster, the Ukrainian war-time leader also joked he has had a good relationship “with all your prime ministers”.

It comes after Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv last week to unveil a new £2.5 billion military aid package and vowed to continue to stand with the country in its fight against Russia.

Mr Zelensky told Channel 4 News on Friday: “The UK has been with us from those first days until now, and I have and had that with all your prime ministers…”

“There have been a few,” the interviewer interjected.

“Some, yeah,” the Ukrainian president laughed, before continuing: “But also with intelligence, we have very good relations.”

Asked whether that will continue even if the Tory Government is replaced at the general election this year, Mr Zelensky praised the UK’s “strong institutions”.

“So people can be changed but institutionally, historically, the relations between countries we have to save,” the Ukrainian president said.

Pressed on whether he believes that will remain the case whoever sits in No 10, he said: “In Downing Street and in Bankova (the unofficial name for the office of the Ukrainian president), I think so yes.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, Mr Zelensky has dealt with three UK premiers – Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Mr Sunak.

The Ukrainian president has been making a diplomatic push for Kyiv’s western allies to keep supplying weaponry, amid concerns backing for his country is fracturing.

As the conflict grinds on, US and European Union funding for Ukraine’s war-ravaged economy has been held up by political infighting.

Mr Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday discussed the “importance of allies continuing to support Ukraine’s defence”, according to Downing Street.

Following a call between the two leaders, a No 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister updated on his recent visit to Kyiv, including the signing of the UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Co-operation and the UK’s announcement of £2.5 billion in further military aid for Ukraine.

“They agreed on the importance of allies continuing to support Ukraine’s defence, which is vital for European and global security, and providing the Ukrainian armed forces with the weapons they need to defeat Russia’s invasion.”

The pair also spoke of wider co-operation on defence and security and illegal migration.