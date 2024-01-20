Concern over ferries funding shows why FOI reform is essential – Labour MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Concern over ferries funding shows why FOI reform is essential – Labour MSP

By Press Association
The ferry MV Glen Sannox has been built at Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow on the River Clyde (Jane Barlow/PA)
The ferry MV Glen Sannox has been built at Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow on the River Clyde (Jane Barlow/PA)

Reforming freedom of information (FOI) laws will restore transparency after ministers were accused of using loopholes to avoid disclosing additional ferry costs, a Scottish Labour MSP has said.

West of Scotland MSP Katy Clark won the right to introduce her Freedom of Information Reform (Scotland) Bill to Holyrood after cross-party support was received earlier this month.

It proposes extending coverage to all bodies delivering public services, and services of a public nature, and would also see increased accountability by introducing a statutory duty for information to be proactively published.

Ms Clark said the legislative proposals are even more essential after claims ministers were “skirting accountability” on the release of information regarding the under-fire construction of two ferries.

The Herald newspaper revealed the Scottish Government entered into 10 confidentiality clauses with external private companies concerning the state-owned and publicly funded shipyard Ferguson Marine.

Ministers have refused to set out the extra costs involved in continuing to complete one of the two vessels under construction at the shipyard.

The construction of the two ferries has been hit by extensive delays and significant cost overruns.

The Scottish Government told the Herald the public interest in publishing the information was “outweighed by the public interest in maintaining a productive relationship” between ministers and Ferguson Marine.

Ms Clark said: “Transparency should be a condition for any company receiving public money.

“Ferguson Marine is wholly owned by the state and so it is utterly scandalous the Scottish Government feels it can simply flout its responsibilities for the sake of ‘productive relationships’.

“The continued skirting of accountability in relation to the ongoing ferries fiasco just illustrates what is eminently clear to anyone who has ever sought to obtain information from public bodies in this country – our FOI scheme is simply not fit for purpose.

“Taxpayers have a right to know about how their funds are used. My Bill will improve their right to know by finally closing loopholes, introducing a statutory duty for bodies to proactively publish information, and making FOI fit for the modern day.”

The Scottish Government said earlier this week that Ferguson Marine had not consented to the release of the information, with the disclosure therefore likely to “undermine trust” in the relationship.

The statement added: “In turn it makes it likely that this, and similar businesses, would be reluctant to engage with the Scottish Government on such matters in the future to the detriment of the Scottish economy and employment.”

The Scottish Parliament’s Public Audit Committee has also been probing the use of non-disclosure agreements.

The Scottish Government has been asked for additional comment.