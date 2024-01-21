Shapps rebukes Netanyahu’s ‘disappointing’ opposition to Palestinian state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shapps rebukes Netanyahu’s ‘disappointing’ opposition to Palestinian state

By Press Association
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK ‘disagrees’ with Benjamin Netanyahu on the issue of a two-state solution (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Grant Shapps has described Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state as “disappointing”, saying the UK is “wedded” to the idea.

The Defence Secretary said there “isn’t another option” other than a two-state solution.

It came after the Israeli prime minister doubled down on his rejection of Palestinian sovereignty as part of any post-war plan, saying his country needs full security control over the Palestinian territories.

Mr Netanyahu’s remarks deepened a public rift with the US, which has argued a two-state solution is essential for long-term stability.

Mr Shapps on Sunday backed the US view, saying there is no other solution to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

He told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “I think it’s disappointing to hear Benjamin Netanyahu saying he doesn’t believe in a two-state solution. In fairness, he’s said that all of his political career, as far as I can tell.

“I don’t think we get to a solution unless we have a two-state solution.

The Cabinet minister added the UK “certainly remains wedded to that,” “so we do disagree on that particular issue.”

Benjamin Netanyahu visits the UK
Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Joe Biden for the first time in nearly a month about differences over a future Palestinian state (Aaron Chown/PA)

But Mr Shapps also stressed the UK’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself following Hamas’s deadly October 7 attacks.

On the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, he said: “Palestinians deserve a sovereign state. Israel deserves to have the full ability to defend itself, its own security.

“Now, you’ll get a lot of different views within the Israeli government, of course, it is a rainbow coalition.

“So we very much distinguish between the views of individuals and our overall support for Israel as a country.”

Mr Netanyahu wrote on X late on Saturday: “I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over the entire area west of Jordan – and this is contrary to a Palestinian state.”

It came in defiance of US President Joe Biden, who hours earlier had voiced hope that a two-state solution was still possible even while Mr Netanyahu remains in office, following a call with the Israeli leader.

Mr Biden had said Mr Netanyahu was not opposed to all two-state solutions, and there were a number of possible ideas.

But in a statement, the Israeli prime minister’s office said Mr Netanyahu told Mr Biden that “after Hamas is destroyed, Israel must retain security control over Gaza to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel, a requirement that contradicts the demand for Palestinian sovereignty”.

Labour has also rebuked Mr Netanyahu’s position.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper on Sunday echoed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy in saying: “Those words from Netanyahu were completely unacceptable.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said statehood ‘is the right of the Palestinian people’ (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

“Statehood of a people is not in the gift of its neighbour, it is the right of a people and it is the right of the Palestinian people.”

Mr Lammy on Saturday said Mr Netanyahu’s stance would mean “occupation and siege continues” in Gaza, where the Palestinian death toll is now above 25,000, according to local health authorities.

Mr Netanyahu has vowed to press ahead with the offensive in Gaza for many months despite mounting pressure on Israel to rein in its military action as the scale of death and destruction intensifies.

The White House earlier this week announced it was the “right time” for Israel to lower the intensity of its military action in Gaza.

Israel launched the offensive after an unprecedented cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, in which 1,200 people were killed and some 240 others taken hostage.

Roughly 130 hostages are believed by Israel to remain in Hamas captivity.

Israel’s assault on Gaza has been one of the deadliest and most destructive military campaigns in recent history.