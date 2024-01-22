Ireland’s deputy PM to relay ‘profound concern’ about Gaza at EU summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ireland’s deputy PM to relay ‘profound concern’ about Gaza at EU summit

By Press Association
Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Tanaiste Micheal Martin is to take part in a summit of the European Union’s foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, where he is expected to see if the EU can put pressure on Israel to stop its actions in Gaza.

As local health authorities said that 25,000 Palestinians had been killed since the start of the Israeli operation, Mr Martin said that he would be seeing what can be done at EU level “to get stronger pressure on Israel to stop”.

The council will be focused on both Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

It will include engagements with foreign ministers from Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, and Ukraine, and the secretary general of the League of Arab States.

During the discussion on Gaza, Mr Martin is to reiterate Ireland’s “profound concern” about the danger facing people in Gaza and its call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Mr Martin, Ireland’s minister for foreign affairs and defence, said: “In our view, the priority remains advancing towards an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, urgent and effective humanitarian access as well as the protection of civilians.

“The EU must speak clearly and decisively on this.

“I will also underline the urgency of progressing EU sanctions against violent settlers.”

On Ukraine, Mr Martin said: “We have seen reprehensible attacks in Ukraine over the new year period, which has caused civilian death and significant damage to civilian infrastructure on a large scale.

“These attacks show that Russia is intent on continued escalation.

“While we were able to deliver some important messages in December, including the historic decision by the European Council to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, it is clear that much work remains to be done.

“There are a number of important meetings in weeks ahead, including the Foreign Affairs Council today, and it is critical that we as the EU continue to send a clear and united message of support for Ukraine.”