The BBC has been biased ‘on occasion’, says Culture Secretary

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said she believes the BBC has been biased “on occasion” as she discussed new measures aimed at boosting confidence in the corporation’s impartiality.

The reforms, announced as part of the BBC mid-term review, would give media regular Ofcom more powers over BBC’s online services, meaning it could gain enforcement action over BBC News website articles it does not believe meet relevant broadcast standards.

Currently, the communications regulator is only able to issue an opinion, but Government recommendations say Ofcom will be given increased oversight over the BBC’s online public services, including its YouTube channel.

Asked whether she thinks the BBC is biased, Ms Frazer said: “I think that on occasion it has been biased”, citing its reporting of a hospital attack in Gaza.

"Do you think the BBC is biased?" Culture Secretary @lucyfrazermp tells @KayBurley 'on occasion the BBC has been biased' Read more ➡️ https://t.co/B9czZ3oXHf 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/KlQkFIqxU8 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 22, 2024

Ms Frazer refused to say which other broadcasters she believed might be impartial, saying they were in “totally different positions” from the publicly funded corporation.

She told Sky News that “evidence” suggested there was a “perception amongst audiences” that there was some bias at the BBC.

When it was put to her that perceptions are not necessarily reality, she said: “There are only perceptions and perceptions are important.

“What’s important about the BBC is that it’s funded by the public, so the perception of audiences of the public are important.”

In a separate interview, the minister declined to say whether she thinks it is right for someone on a six-figure salary to pay the same TV licence fee as someone on minimum wage, suggesting it was not a “simple question”.

Ms Frazer told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I appreciate that you think that’s a really simple question that I could answer today.

“But that’s why I have quite an extensive review into all these questions and you can’t just answer that question in isolation.

“I’m putting together an expert panel to look at how the media market is changing. That’s a very, very complex issue which will require expert evidence on… what revenues does the BBC need, what can it do commercially that it’s not doing at the moment?”

She said she would be “led by evidence” in her review and insisted it would be “inappropriate” for her to express a view on the matter.

The Government said its recommendations are expected to be implemented in a timely manner, following talks with the BBC and Ofcom.

Ofcom, which has authority over TV, radio and video-on-demand services through a broadcasting code, has also been given a new legally binding responsibility to review more of the BBC’s complaints decisions.

Alongside the Ofcom reforms is a legal responsibility for the BBC board to actively oversee its own complaints process.

The review also recommends that the BBC considers how diversity and opinion could be better represented, as the Government says some audience groups, including disabled viewers and people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, feel underrepresented by the corporation.

Ms Frazer said the corporation “needs to adapt” to the reforms or risk “losing the trust of the audience it relies on”.

The BBC’s complaints process, called BBC First, was introduced at the last Charter Review in 2017, and the mid-term review concluded that it does allow licence fee payers to hold the BBC directly accountable, but said impartiality continues to be an ongoing issue for audiences.

Under BBC First, audience complaints are normally addressed by the corporation before they can be escalated to Ofcom.

To improve the complaints process, the BBC board, which previously had a responsibility to oversee only the establishment of a complaints handling process, will now oversee the process as a whole.

Ofcom’s oversight of the BBC will be extended (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Non-executive board directors and external advisors on the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee will also be given greater powers to scrutinise and challenge BBC senior management’s complaint handling.

Furthermore, the job role that has responsibility for complaints handling will now report directly to the director-general rather than the director responsible for editorial policy, to separate pre-broadcast editorial policy and post-broadcast complaints resolution.

The review has also recommended the BBC develop a public strategy that outlines its intended partnerships with others and said the impact of commercial changes, including the introduction of a BBC Commercial Board in 2022, needs to be closely monitored.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The mid-term review was designed to look at the BBC’s governance and regulation. We’re pleased the Government’s findings reflect that overall these are working well.

“With regard to the BBC’s impartiality, no other organisation takes its commitment to impartiality more seriously. We have well-established and detailed plans to sustain and further improve standards. We know this matters to audiences and the BBC continues to be the number one source for trusted news, with the highest scores for impartiality and accuracy.

“During discussions over the mid-term review, we proposed and implemented a number of reforms, including strengthening our complaints procedures, which now form part of the conclusions. We are pleased the Government has fully taken our proposals onboard. We remain committed to continuous improvement to ensure we deliver for all licence fee payers.

“The BBC is operationally and editorially independent and we will continue to engage constructively with Government, and our regulator Ofcom, over the second half of this Charter and as we look ahead to a new Charter in 2028.”