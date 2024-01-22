Scotland to have ‘dedicated space’ remembering role in empire and slavery

Scotland will have a “dedicated space” to address its role in empire, colonialism and historic slavery, a minister has said.

The Scottish Government has also backed calls for the repatriation of looted or unethically acquired items in museum collections to be returned more easily.

The Government has accepted the six recommendations made in a report from the Empire, Slavery and Scotland’s Museums steering group in 2022.

These included a new organisation which would lay the groundwork for a permanent museum on empire, colonialism and slavery.

Museums have welcomed the announcement (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, the Scottish Government has not met the report’s call for £5 million in funding to support this.

ulture Minister Christina McKelvie said: “Following in-depth discussion with the steering group, I am pleased to confirm the Scottish Government fully accepts all six recommendations, including the creation of a dedicated space to address Scotland’s role in empire, colonialism and historic slavery.

“While budgetary pressures mean we are not currently able to commit to the group’s suggestion of £5 million for this work, the Scottish Government has provided funding of £200,000 in 2023-24 to enable the steering group and Museums Galleries Scotland to begin work addressing the recommendations, including scoping out the format of a new organisation to progress the creation of a dedicated space and national guidance around the repatriation of objects from Scottish institutions.”

Jatin Haria is the elected chair of the steering group.

He said: “The steering group is determined to work with the wider museum sector to bring the recommendations to fruition.

“We understand that finances are tight and, although more will be needed, the money that the Scottish Government has committed will be useful to kick start a long-term process that will finally allow Scotland to properly tell it’s story of involvement in empire, slavery and colonialism in a coherent way.

“We can’t expect to resolve the racial inequalities that persist today without a better understanding of the history which brought us to this point.”

The umbrella group Museums Galleries Scotland welcomed the announcement and said “brilliant” work is taking place around the country to “create more inclusive heritage spaces”.