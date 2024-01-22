Ofsted resumes school inspections after pause at start of term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ofsted resumes school inspections after pause at start of term

By Press Association
Sir Martyn Oliver, Ofsted’s new chief inspector, delayed inspections at the start of term following the inquest into the suicide of headteacher Ruth Perry (Oftsed/PA)
Sir Martyn Oliver, Ofsted’s new chief inspector, delayed inspections at the start of term following the inquest into the suicide of headteacher Ruth Perry (Oftsed/PA)

Ofsted inspections will resume in schools in England this week after they were paused to ensure inspectors were given mental health awareness training.

Sir Martyn Oliver, Ofsted’s new chief inspector, delayed inspections at the start of term following the inquest into the suicide of headteacher Ruth Perry.

The watchdog has published new guidance for schools on how to request for an Ofsted inspection to be paused if staff show signs of distress.

Ofsted’s new policy
Mrs Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mrs Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

In December, Ms Connor concluded the Ofsted inspection on November 15-16 in 2022 “likely contributed” to Mrs Perry’s death.

Since the inquest, the watchdog has made some changes and it has published a policy on how school inspections can be paused in exceptional circumstances – including where the headteacher requires support.

The pause would usually only be until the next day, but it could be up to five working days or even longer in “some very exceptional cases”.

The watchdog said that lead inspectors will talk through the changes with schools during inspection notification calls which will begin from Monday.

Ofsted is also considering separating safeguarding from the leadership and management grade as part of a formal review of where safeguarding fits within judgments.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “The initial steps Ofsted has taken ahead of resuming inspections this week, are welcome – but NAHT believes it would have been better for inspections to be ungraded while more fundamental, far-reaching reform takes place, as recommended in our new report.

“That means not just enabling school leaders to raise concerns and pause inspections, but also to tackle the root causes of the intolerable pressure they pile upon school leaders and their staff, which can have such a dangerous impact on their wellbeing.

“It also means reforming inspections to ensure they provide a fairer, more reliable assessment of a schools’ strengths and weaknesses, including scrapping single-word judgements.

“We stand ready to work with the new chief inspector to bring about the changes desperately needed to help school leaders regain trust in the inspectorate, which has been so badly damaged in recent years.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “We have been encouraged by the actions and tone set by the new chief inspector, but clearly the acid test is the experience of school and college leaders who get the call from Ofsted in the coming weeks.

“We will be watching carefully to see how the inspection system is working and gathering feedback from members about how it feels on the ground.”

Last week, Sir Martyn said: “As the new chief inspector, I am determined to do everything in my power to prevent such tragedies in the future.”

He added: “We must carry out our role in a way that is sensitive to the pressures faced by leaders and staff, without losing our focus on children and learners.”