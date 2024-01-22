UK pushes back at Netanyahu and says two-state model can provide ‘lasting peace’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK pushes back at Netanyahu and says two-state model can provide ‘lasting peace’

By Press Association
Benjamin Netanyahu has said Tel Aviv needed full control over Palestinian territories (Aaron Chown/PA)
Benjamin Netanyahu has said Tel Aviv needed full control over Palestinian territories (Aaron Chown/PA)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state is “disappointing”, No 10 has said.

The UK Government has vowed to continue with its support for a two-state solution in the Middle East for “as long as it takes” in the face of Israel’s premier saying he would “not compromise” on Tel Aviv control over Palestinian territories.

It comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak prepares to reportedly meet with the families of Israeli hostages in the UK on Monday.

Right-wing leader Mr Netanyahu doubled down on his rejection of Palestinian sovereignty as part of any post-war plan, saying his country needs full security control over the Palestinian territories when the Israel-Hamas conflict is over.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, late on Saturday: “I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over the entire area west of Jordan – and this is contrary to a Palestinian state.”

The remarks, rebuked by UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and senior Labour Party figures, deepened a public rift with the US, which has argued a two-state solution is essential for long-term stability.

Asked about the Israeli leader’s stance, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman told reporters on Monday: “It is disappointing to hear this from the Israeli prime minister.

“The UK’s position remains that a two-state solution with a viable and sovereign Palestinian state living alongside a safe and secure Israel is the best route to lasting peace.

“Clearly there will be a long road to recovery and lasting security in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Israel.

“But we will continue our long-term support for a two-state solution for as long as it takes.”

According to online news outlet Politico, Mr Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are set to meet family members of Israeli hostages who are still being held in Gaza following Hamas’s raids on October 7.

The three-day visit to London by the families is reportedly designed to put pressure on Britain to encourage Qatar, which has facilitated negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian militant group in order to help secure hostage releases, to “pick a side” in the conflict.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said the Qataris remain an “important partner” for both securing the release of further hostages and for regional stability in the Middle East.

“We are working closely with them, as are our US allies, to both of those ends,” the spokesman added.

Israel-Hamas conflict
The Prime Minister is reportedly set to meet with the family of Israeli hostages in London (Jeff Moore/PA)

He said the UK Government continues to “push for humanitarian pauses” in the conflict as the “fastest way” of freeing more captives and allowing aid into the Gaza Strip.

The current war between Israel and Hamas, the fifth and by far deadliest, began when Palestinian militants broke through Israel’s defences and rampaged through several nearby communities, killing some 1,200 people, and taking around 250 people hostage.

Israel’s offensive has killed at least 25,105 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded more than 60,000, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

Mr Netanyahu has vowed to continue the offensive until “complete victory” over Hamas and to return all of the remaining hostages after more than 100 were released in a ceasefire deal in November in exchange for scores of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

The Israeli military says it has killed around 9,000 militants, without providing evidence, and blames the high civilian death toll on Hamas because it positions fighters, tunnels and other militant infrastructure in dense residential areas.