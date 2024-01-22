Downing Street would not back Royal Mail ditching Saturday post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Downing Street would not back Royal Mail ditching Saturday post

By Press Association
Downing Street has appeared to rule out allowing Royal Mail to scrap Saturday deliveries ahead of an imminent review on the postal service by the industry watchdog (Rui Vieira/PA)
Downing Street has appeared to rule out allowing Royal Mail to scrap Saturday deliveries ahead of an imminent review of the postal service by the industry watchdog.

Regulator Ofcom is due to report back this week on its review of the universal service provided by Royal Mail after calls from the firm to ditch Saturday letter deliveries, which it says are “simply not sustainable”.

It is thought Ofcom could report back with some options for the future of the universal service as early as Wednesday, with changes to Royal Mail’s current six-day universal service obligation said to be among those.

But Downing Street said the Government “would not countenance” enabling Royal Mail to ditch its six-day-a-week letter postal service.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Obviously Ofcom has a role here and is reviewing the future of Royal Mail.

“But the Prime Minister’s strong view is that Saturday deliveries provide flexibility and convenience that are important for businesses and particularly publishers and the Prime Minister would not countenance seeing Saturday deliveries scrapped.

“So I think we’ll see exactly what the outcomes are.

“But given the importance of these deliveries, particularly to businesses, it’s not something we would countenance.”

Ofcom has already stressed there would be no firm proposals at this stage.

The regulator also does not have the power to scrap Saturday letter deliveries, with the six-day-a-week service being part of the universal service requirement stipulated by law under the Postal Services Act 2011.

An Ofcom spokesman said: “This week we will set out evidence and options on how the universal postal service might need to evolve to more closely meet consumer needs.

“We will be inviting views on this, not consulting on specific proposals.

“It would ultimately be for the UK Government and Parliament to determine whether any changes are needed to the minimum requirements of the universal service.”