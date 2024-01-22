Alok Sharma urges ministers to heed climate ‘wake-up calls’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Alok Sharma urges ministers to heed climate ‘wake-up calls’

By Press Association
Alok Sharma (Victoria Jones/PA)
Ministers should heed the “wake-up calls” of freak flooding and storms, and put aside the distraction of new oil and gas licences to tackle climate change, a leading environmental Tory voice has said.

Sir Alok Sharma, a Tory former cabinet minister, indicated that he would not support the Government’s Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill as it was debated for the first time in the Commons.

The Cop26 president, who led Britain’s efforts to agree global climate action in 2021, warned the Bill would be perceived by other countries as the UK rowing back on its commitments.

The Bill is designed to maximise North Sea oil and gas production, and has already prompted Tory former minster Chris Skidmore to resign as MP for Kingswood over worries about its impact.

Sir Alok shared similar concerns in the Commons, telling MPs: “Sadly what this Bill does do… is reinforce the unfortunate perception about the UK rowing back from climate action – as indeed we saw last autumn with the chopping and changing of some policies – and it does make our international partners question the seriousness with which we take our international commitments.”

“For the reasons that I’ve outlined, I will not vote for this Bill today,” the MP for Reading West said.

Sir Alok added: “We have seen the impacts of the changing climate around us daily, 2023 was the hottest year on record globally, in recent weeks many people have faced flooding again in our country including in my own constituency, we really shouldn’t need anymore wake-up calls to put aside the distractions and act with the urgency the situation demands.”

The Tory MP also cast doubt on suggestions that extra North Sea fuel production could help to lower consumer energy bills, telling MPs: “I think it’s acknowledged that this Bill would not necessarily lower domestic energy bills in the UK, that price for oil and gas as a commodity is set internationally.

“I think the best way to enhance are energy security and to ultimately bring down bills is for the Government to continue to deliver on its ambitious plans for expanding homegrown clean energy.”

Labour’s shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband agreed with Sir Alok, telling MPs: “All of this absolute codswallop about the idea that this (will) guarantee our energy security, that this is somehow going to guarantee these 200,000 jobs, it’s just risible nonsense.”

Labour Party Conference 2023
Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband (Peter Byrne/PA)

He urged MPs to join Labour in halting the Bill on its journey to become law, describing it as “one of the last desperate acts of a dying Government”.

“I urge the House to support our reasoned amendment and vote against their Bill tonight,” he said.

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho had earlier told the Commons that the UK’s future energy supply plans must be based on “common sense”, rather than ideology, as she claimed Mr Miliband was attempting to “appease” Just Stop Oil by opposing the Bill.

In a message to Labour MPs planning to vote down the Bill, she said: “I suspect that there are many in the Labour Party who understand what turning off the taps would mean for British workers and they will vote against this Bill with a heavy heart.”

The minister, who claimed 200,000 UK jobs are supported by the oil and gas sector, added: “Isn’t it right that the billions of pounds in tax that we raise from this sector stays here rather than being sent abroad?

“And isn’t it the position of an ideologue to say we will not support 200,000 British workers, but we are happy for those jobs to go to Russia or further abroad?”